Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
What Are Whales Doing With SIGA Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SIGA Technologies SIGA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Expert Ratings for Array Technologies
Array Technologies ARRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $16.75 versus the current price of Array Technologies at $18.01, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
Where Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $301.0 with a high of $365.00 and a low of $256.00.
Brüush Announces Closing Of $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH (“Brüush” or the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,728,549 units at a combined public offering price of $4.16 per unit, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, with an initial exercise price of $4.16 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15.5 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses.
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie. Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.
Well-baked? Commercial Kitchen Appliance Maker Li Bang Eyes Nasdaq IPO
• Jiangsu-based Li Bang International has filed for a Nasdaq IPO to raise $25 million through the issue of 5 million shares. • The move by the low-profile maker of heavy-duty commercial kitchen appliances would help shore up its position and add weight to its balance sheet. By Andrew Curran.
Why Is Marker Therapeutics Trading Higher By 119%: Here Are 42 Stocks Moving Premarket
Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares rose 141.4% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares rose 119% to $0.7248 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Analyst Ratings for Waste Connections
Within the last quarter, Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $150.0 versus the current price of Waste Connections at $137.075, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
1,175 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,175.17 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,960,122, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,667.95), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Vroom Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vroom VRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Amazon Is Buying iRobot. How Does It Rank Against The E-commerce Giant's Other Big Acquisitions?
The company most known for its Roomba robot vacuum, iRobot Corporation IRBT, will be acquired by Amazon.com, Inc AMZN for $1.7 billion as the largest e-commerce corporation in the world expands its selection of personal and home electronics items. Amazon announced that it will pay iRobot stockholders $61 per share...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
AMC Networks Shares Plunge On Q2 Miss; Picks New CEO
AMC Networks Inc AMCX reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.3% year-on-year to $738.02 million, missing the consensus of $774.35 million. Streaming subscribers grew 46% Y/Y to 10.8 million as of June 30, 2022, and streaming revenue climbed 20%. Domestic revenues decreased 3% Y/Y to $621 million, and International...
