New York City, NY

Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With SIGA Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SIGA Technologies SIGA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Array Technologies

Array Technologies ARRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $16.75 versus the current price of Array Technologies at $18.01, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $301.0 with a high of $365.00 and a low of $256.00.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Brüush Announces Closing Of $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH (“Brüush” or the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,728,549 units at a combined public offering price of $4.16 per unit, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, with an initial exercise price of $4.16 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15.5 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
STOCKS
James Hayward
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie. Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Why Is Marker Therapeutics Trading Higher By 119%: Here Are 42 Stocks Moving Premarket

Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares rose 141.4% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares rose 119% to $0.7248 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Waste Connections

Within the last quarter, Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $150.0 versus the current price of Waste Connections at $137.075, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
MARKETS
Benzinga

1,175 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,175.17 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,960,122, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,667.95), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vroom Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vroom VRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector

As of the close of business on Thursday, 8/4, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMC Networks Shares Plunge On Q2 Miss; Picks New CEO

AMC Networks Inc AMCX reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.3% year-on-year to $738.02 million, missing the consensus of $774.35 million. Streaming subscribers grew 46% Y/Y to 10.8 million as of June 30, 2022, and streaming revenue climbed 20%. Domestic revenues decreased 3% Y/Y to $621 million, and International...
STOCKS
Benzinga

