IMPRESSIVE! See Where New Jersey Ranks On The Healthiest State List

Read on sojo1049.com
Related
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Democrats reach deal to pass major climate bill after Sinema says yes – US politics live
Arizona senator says she will support key Biden package – follow all the latest politics news
Cruise Lines Relax COVID Testing and Vaccination Policies
In another sign that the cruise industry is transitioning to a post-COVID operating model, Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Cruise Line, the industry's two largest cruise lines, announced last week they will loosen testing requirements for vaccinated passengers. Beginning August 4, vaccinated passengers on Carnival company sailings that last less...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0