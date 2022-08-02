ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News host says "Al Qaeda feels pretty good" after Biden killed leader: "Not good news for us"

By David Edwards
Salon
 3 days ago
Brian Kilmeade is seen on set of Fox & Friends at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby pushed back against Fox News host Brian Kilmeade after he said that Al Qaeda "feels pretty good" despite its leader being killed by a drone strike.

While interviewing Kirby on Tuesday, Kilmeade downplayed the killing of terrorist mastermind Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

"I do think that one would believe if the leader of the Taliban -- excuse me -- the leader of Al Qaeda is not in a cave or hiding out in the mountains of Pakistan," the Fox News host said, "That he's on the balcony in the capitol, that Al Qaeda feels pretty good about their presence in that country and there's more than just one guy."

"But that's not good news for us," Kilmeade complained.

"I'd actually throw that back a little, Brian," Kirby countered. "I don't think they're feeling too good about being in Afghanistan right now."

"Really?" Kilmeade replied. "If they were worried about it, they would be hiding in Pakistan where we couldn't even find them."

"I mean, I don't think Al Qaeda can look at what happened over the last 48 hours and feel like Afghanistan is going to be much of a safe haven for them," Kirby explained. "We have proven that over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability works."

Comments / 216

Rodney Hart
3d ago

If trump would have been the current president they would be praising him telling him how great an accomplishment this was but Biden in fox news eyes an do no right.😒😒

Reply(32)
183
ǝʅqᴉꓭsdɯnɹꓕ
2d ago

Biden killed the leader of a group of people responsible for 9/11... Donald trump went golfing with the people responsible for 9/11..

Reply(11)
102
Joan Castle
3d ago

Fox news never cease to propagate falsehoods and conspiracy theories, This is not free speech, ITS TREASON

Reply(26)
125
