Equitable Holdings's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

Related
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NXP Semiconductors Stock In The Last 10 Years
NXP Semiconductors NXPI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.52%. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion. Buying $1000 In NXPI: If an investor had bought $1000 of NXPI stock 10 years...
Barclays Maintains Underweight Rating for Choice Hotels Intl: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Choice Hotels Intl CHH and raise its price target from $107.00 to $108.00. Shares of Choice Hotels Intl are trading down 0.95% over the last 24 hours, at $113.23 per share. A move to $108.00 would account for a 4.62% decline...
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Veeva Sys 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Veeva Sys VEEV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.58%. Currently, Veeva Sys has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion. Buying $100 In VEEV: If an investor had bought $100 of VEEV stock 5 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warner Bros. Discovery, Twilio, Monster Beverage And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT fell 33.5% to $12.14 after the company issued weak sales forecast and announced a $40 million share repurchase program. JP Morgan and Stifel also downgraded the stock. Funko, Inc. FNKO dipped 15.7% to $22.50 following Q2 results. Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH fell 15.6% to $24.74 after...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Mid Penn Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mid Penn Bancorp MPB. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 per share. On Tuesday, Mid Penn Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Synaptics To $205? Plus Stifel Cuts Twilio's PT From $200 To This Level
Stifel cut the price target for Twilio Inc. TWLO from $200 to $90. Twilio shares fell 9.6% to $88.75 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities boosted the price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA from $10 to $13. Teva Pharmaceutical shares rose 1.2% to $10.24 in pre-market trading.
