tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
This Dividend Stock Just Bought $520 Million of its Own Shares -- Should You Buy Too?
Waste Management's business might be boring, but what it's doing for shareholders is quite exciting.
Down Between 9% and 42%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
This basket of industry-leading dividend stocks is as reliable as they come.
Is Innovative Industrial Properties' 7.3% Dividend Yield Safe?
The stock has gotten a whole lot riskier of late.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income
The defense industry is a great place to hunt for a steady stream of cash.
Preview: FibroGen's Earnings
FibroGen FGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FibroGen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.94. FibroGen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
Analyst Ratings for Waste Connections
Within the last quarter, Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $150.0 versus the current price of Waste Connections at $137.075, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Barclays Maintains Underweight Rating for Choice Hotels Intl: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Choice Hotels Intl CHH and raise its price target from $107.00 to $108.00. Shares of Choice Hotels Intl are trading down 0.95% over the last 24 hours, at $113.23 per share. A move to $108.00 would account for a 4.62% decline...
Short Volatility Alert: NETSTREIT Corp.
On Thursday, shares of NETSTREIT Corp. NTST experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -3.10% to $20.29. The overall sentiment for NTST has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
International Business Times
Glencore To Return Extra $4.5 Billion To Shareholders After Record Earnings
Miner and trader Glencore said on Thursday it would return an additional $4.5 billion to investors, including a share buyback of $3 billion, after reporting a record half-yearly profit mostly due to high coal prices. Unlike rivals which bowed to investor pressure to exit fossil fuels, Glencore mines thermal coal,...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KnowBe4
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on KnowBe4 KNBE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
