ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dividend#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Clarus Clar
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Preview: FibroGen's Earnings

FibroGen FGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FibroGen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.94. FibroGen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Waste Connections

Within the last quarter, Waste Connections WCN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $150.0 versus the current price of Waste Connections at $137.075, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: NETSTREIT Corp.

On Thursday, shares of NETSTREIT Corp. NTST experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -3.10% to $20.29. The overall sentiment for NTST has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
International Business Times

Glencore To Return Extra $4.5 Billion To Shareholders After Record Earnings

Miner and trader Glencore said on Thursday it would return an additional $4.5 billion to investors, including a share buyback of $3 billion, after reporting a record half-yearly profit mostly due to high coal prices. Unlike rivals which bowed to investor pressure to exit fossil fuels, Glencore mines thermal coal,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KnowBe4

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on KnowBe4 KNBE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy