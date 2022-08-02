ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
How Is The Market Feeling About Lowe's Companies?

Lowe's Companies's (NYSE:LOW) short percent of float has risen 5.43% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.94% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
8 Analysts Have This to Say About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at $16.755, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Restaurant Brands Intl

Within the last quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl QSR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Restaurant Brands Intl has an average price target of $57.0 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $52.00.
MARKETS
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
A Preview Of Qualys's Earnings

Qualys QLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qualys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Qualys bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Expert Ratings for Frontdoor

Within the last quarter, Frontdoor FTDR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Frontdoor. The company has an average price target of $27.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $21.00.
STOCKS
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Earnings Outlook For PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology PDSB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PDS Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. PDS Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Analyst Ratings for EPAM Sys

EPAM Sys EPAM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $418.5 versus the current price of EPAM Sys at $425.0, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
STOCKS
Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin's DOGE/USD price has risen 3.53% to $0.07. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% gain, moving from $0.07 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.73. The chart below...
MARKETS
