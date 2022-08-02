New York Wrestling Legend ‘Rings the Bell’ in Cancer Battle

Read on wibx950.com
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reveals Backstage WWE Raw Change Under Triple H’s Lead
With Vince McMahon officially retiring from professional wrestling in all aspects, Triple H is taking over Vince’s position as head of creative for the main roster brands, “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown” which means there will be some change in how the shows are produced and ran.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Other Side: Some WWE Stars Worried About Their Status Amid Company Changes
It might not all be great. WWE has been shaken up by the departure of Vince McMahon after decades of him running the company. That is something that was not expected for a long time and it is now time to make changes at a faster than thought pace. Some of them have already gone well, but there are a few wrestlers who are not so happy that things are being changed.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
PWMania
Top WWE Star Pitched for a WrestleMania Match with Triple H
According to AJ Styles, he once pitched a WrestleMania match with WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative, Triple H. AJ has previously expressed his desire to compete against WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania and even pushed the company to extend Michaels an offer one year. Now, AJ has admitted in an interview with Fightful Select that he also tried to arrange for Triple H to face him in a WrestleMania match.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
WWE nixed Raw segment after Roman Reigns’ promo went long
WWE had to make a change to the July 25th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw due to Roman Reigns’ segment going over time. This SummerSlam go-home edition of Raw from Madison Square Garden featured Drew McIntyre wrestling Theory in a singles match where McIntyre went over via disqualification after he was attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
Max Caster trashes on Vince McMahon ahead of AEW Dumpster Match
Max Caster might just have the sharpest tongue in all of AEW. Sure, occasionally, it gets him into trouble, as the one-two punch of talking smack on the Duke Lacrosse scandal and Simon Biles’ mental health in the Olympics resulted in a suspension and a required trek through sensitivity training, but when Caster gets going […] The post Max Caster trashes on Vince McMahon ahead of AEW Dumpster Match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Important Bell: Excellent News On WWE Legend’s Battle Against Cancer
That is some great news. There have been some famous names throughout wrestling history and some of them are among the most likable athletes that you will ever see. That makes it all the sadder when something bad happens to them, but sometimes that kind of story can have a happy ending. Thankfully that seems to be the case again with one of the most memorable stars of the last few decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star References Vince McMahon WWE Retirement On Dynamite
Max Caster made a reference to Vince McMahon’s retirement ahead of The Acclaimed’s Dumpster Match against The Gunn Club on the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” episode. “Acclaimed gonna leave The Gunn Club in a bad way,” Caster began in his rap. “We got the match in the bag because it’s trash day. No filter, I ain’t Instagram, we make the Ass Boys retire like Vince McMahon.”
Yardbarker
Triple H: Vince McMahon took wrestling from ‘little thing’ in bars to global sensation
Paul Levesque appeared on an episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul released on Tuesday. During the conversation, Levesque commented on filling Vince McMahon's "massive shoes" and also credited his father-in-law for taking "this tiny, little thing happening in bars" and turning it into a "big global sensation." "I'll say this...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Inaccurately Describes State Of Pro Wrestling Prior To Vince McMahon
The recently retired Vince McMahon is undeniably the biggest pro wrestling promoter of all time, but he wasn’t the first to popularize the “one true sport” — though you wouldn’t know it if you asked his son-in-law. Paul Levesque, fka Triple H, recently sat down with new WWE signee Logan Paul on his “Impaulsive” show to talk about recent developments in WWE spurred by McMahon announcing his retirement, and the current head of WWE creative and EVP of Talent Relations provided a response that left something to be desired in the realm of factual accuracy.
Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!
We met Kieran Rhodes from Burnt Hills back in June when he auditioned for the reality show America's Got Talent. He taught himself how to play piano and decided to attend the Berkley school of music. On the streets of Boston, he was discovered by talent scouts for the show and they encouraged him to audition. He got four yesses from the judges! Then why isn't he moving on to the live rounds of the show?
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2