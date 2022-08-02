ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Firmenich Posts Record Full-year Top- and Bottom-line Growth

PARIS — Firmenich, the Swiss fragrance and flavors maker, posted a record fiscal year of top- and bottom-line growth. “We have achieved so many milestones,” Gilbert Ghostine, Firmenich chief executive officer, told WWD. The sales level was one of those achievements, at 4.72 billion Swiss francs, or $4.91...
War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets

The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
Stericycle Stock Surges As Q2 Exceeds Expectations

Stericycle Inc SRCL reported second-quarter revenue growth of 1.1% year-over-year to $679.8 million, +5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $677.14 million. The gross margin declined by 168 bps to 38.3%. The operating income declined 31.5% Y/Y to $38.1 million, and the margin contracted by 266 bps to 5.6%.
Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie. Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.
Earnings Preview: Precision BioSciences, Inc. - Common Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. - Common Stock DTIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. - Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41. Precision BioSciences, Inc. -...
Analyst Ratings for EPAM Sys

EPAM Sys EPAM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $418.5 versus the current price of EPAM Sys at $425.0, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
