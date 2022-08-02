ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiz Khalifa Curses Out DJs Over Not Playing His New Music At Own Album Release Party

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

Rap sensation Wiz Khalifa is probably one of the most unproblematic people in hip-hop, mostly due to the stoner lifestyle he lives by that generally keeps him in a happy-go-lucky state of mind.

However, the “Black & Yellow” emcee was taken out of character recently after almost coming to blows with a DJ at his album release party due to the fact that, well, they weren’t playing any of his new music!

The disc jockeys at the center of Wiz’s tirade were DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron. The mild altercation occurred at Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles last Friday (July 28), where many were in attendance to celebrate alongside the Pittsburgh-bred rapper for the release of his new album, Multiverse . Wiz reportedly grew agitated when he noticed that Mike Danger and Tron weren’t playing any of the music from the LP, which is understandable given the occasion at hand. However, things soon got verbal and almost physical when Khalifa approached them to let his frustrations be known for everyone at Poppy that night to hear as well.

In the clip seen above that’s been circulating on social media, Khalifa can be heard saying to the DJs, “B*tch-ass n*gga! If you want to fight, we can do it.” When the target of his attack tried to embrace him with a smile and hug, Wiz quickly snapped back, “Y’all n*ggas suck! Don’t hug me, b*tch,” going on to later say in a demanding tone, “Play my new sh*t, b*tch!”

His rant continued as he repeatedly called them “horrible DJs” and suggested he was solely in the building to have a good time and help promote the club. Instead he ended up feeling disrespected as an artist on what should’ve been one of the greatest nights in his rap career, also telling the crowd, “I’m not gonna sit here and let the hoe-ass n*ggas act like this sh*t is acceptable.” The situation came to a head when Khalifa literally pushed one of them out the way and took over the DJ booth himself, stating, “I’m teaching these n*ggas how to do this sh*t!”

While we can absolutely see how Wiz Khalifa would be upset to not hear his new music on the occasion of an album release party — seriously, duh! — but we also believe in treating people with respect. The way he embarrassed those men in front of the entire club maybe could’ve been handled a bit better, right?

Listen to his latest single from Multiverse below —  we don’t want no problems! — and let us know if you think Wiz Khalifa was in the right or wrong:

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

