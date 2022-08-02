ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Northwest Missouri Coalition For Roadway Safety Grant Funds Available

To assist in the fight toward zero deaths in Northwest Missouri and across the state, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (NWMCRS) is offering grants for highway and traffic safety programs and resources. This year, the NWMCRS will be offering funding through two different opportunities, the annual highway and...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

NWMSU Board of Regents Approves Presidential Search Committee

Northwest Missouri State University is one step closer to securing a new president. Reports say the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents approved representatives for their presidential search committee at a Thursday meeting. Dr. Clarence Green took over as interim president on July 1. Former Northwest President Dr. John...
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Democrats Turn to Illinois, Kansas for Abortion Help

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri on Wednesday wrote to the Democratic Illinois and Kansas governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Illinois and Kansas to apply for Medicaid waivers...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Enjoy Fair Food Fried In Soy Oil

Missouri Soybeans hopes attendees at this year’s state fair will enjoy several food items on the menu that will be fried in high-oleic soybean oil. Baylee Asbury, director of education and outreach, says two prominent establishments will use the frying oil made from Missouri crops. Missouri Soybeans will have...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryville, MO
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Maryville, MO
Education
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan

(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Tax Free Weekend Coming for Back-to-School Shoppers

(Radio Iowa) Back-to-school shoppers will get a bit of a break when the annual tax free weekend starts tomorrow. Iowa Department of Revenue spokesman, John Fuller. “It starts Friday at 12:01 a-m and goes through Friday and Saturday,” Fuller says. Fuller says you can purchase clothing and shoes tax-free.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Farm Bureau Survey Finds Concern Over Cost of Meat and Dairy Products

(Radio Iowa) The latest Iowa Farm Bureau Food and Farm index survey is showing the concerns people have with food prices. The Farm Bureau’s Zach Bader says prices were listed at the top of the list of concerns for the first time in nine years of the survey for a couple of items.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Democrats Say Vote on Abortion Rights Would be Similar to Kansas Results

(Radio Iowa) Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows the same could happen in Iowa. Jennifer Konfrst is the Democratic Leader in the Iowa House. “This tells us that Americans and Midwesterners and, we know, Iowans believe in reproductive choice,” Konfrst says, “and we...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Competition#Infrastructure#College
northwestmoinfo.com

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow from October to March

(Radio Iowa) As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating over the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Greitens Has Little to Say Following Senate Primary Loss

FILE- In this May 17, 2018, photo, then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – Senate Primary candidate and former governor Eric Greitens came in third in the party primary, winning three bootheel counties. The race...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Gary Eugene Boyd

Funeral service for 74-year-old Gary Eugene Boyd of Kearney will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the chapel. Friends may call any time after 2 p.m. Sunday. Memorial Contributions: Grandview Cemetery or Albany Legacy Fund. Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rose Marie Applebury

Rose Marie (Kuck) Applebury, 83, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sunset Home in Maysville. Funeral Service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at !0:00 a.m., with Reverend David Castor officiating. Christian burial will...
MAYSVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
northwestmoinfo.com

Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident

STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
STANBERRY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident

CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued

The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident

A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kenneth David Sandy Jr.

Visitation for 82-year-old Kenneth David Sandy Jr. of Kidder will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at Bram Funeral Home in Hamilton, Missouri. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Kidder United Methodist Church. Interment: Cameron Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, Junior would have loved donations to be made to the Kidder Methodist Church. Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, after 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. bramfuneralservices.com.
HAMILTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Grant City Woman on Three Charges in Worth County This Morning

Troopers report the arrest of a Grant City woman early this morning in Worth County on a trio of charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Catherine L. Robinson around 12:52 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a misdemeanor, and failure to have two lighted headlights.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Stewartsville Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Accident

OSBORN, MO – A Stewartsville man was arrested following a one-vehicle accident near Osborn Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Bradley Garber was westbound on US 36, 1 mile north of Osborn when his vehicle went off the south side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its top.
OSBORN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy