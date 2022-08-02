Read on www.northwestmoinfo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Northwest Missouri Coalition For Roadway Safety Grant Funds Available
To assist in the fight toward zero deaths in Northwest Missouri and across the state, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (NWMCRS) is offering grants for highway and traffic safety programs and resources. This year, the NWMCRS will be offering funding through two different opportunities, the annual highway and...
northwestmoinfo.com
NWMSU Board of Regents Approves Presidential Search Committee
Northwest Missouri State University is one step closer to securing a new president. Reports say the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents approved representatives for their presidential search committee at a Thursday meeting. Dr. Clarence Green took over as interim president on July 1. Former Northwest President Dr. John...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Democrats Turn to Illinois, Kansas for Abortion Help
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri on Wednesday wrote to the Democratic Illinois and Kansas governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Illinois and Kansas to apply for Medicaid waivers...
northwestmoinfo.com
Enjoy Fair Food Fried In Soy Oil
Missouri Soybeans hopes attendees at this year’s state fair will enjoy several food items on the menu that will be fried in high-oleic soybean oil. Baylee Asbury, director of education and outreach, says two prominent establishments will use the frying oil made from Missouri crops. Missouri Soybeans will have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan
(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Free Weekend Coming for Back-to-School Shoppers
(Radio Iowa) Back-to-school shoppers will get a bit of a break when the annual tax free weekend starts tomorrow. Iowa Department of Revenue spokesman, John Fuller. “It starts Friday at 12:01 a-m and goes through Friday and Saturday,” Fuller says. Fuller says you can purchase clothing and shoes tax-free.
northwestmoinfo.com
Farm Bureau Survey Finds Concern Over Cost of Meat and Dairy Products
(Radio Iowa) The latest Iowa Farm Bureau Food and Farm index survey is showing the concerns people have with food prices. The Farm Bureau’s Zach Bader says prices were listed at the top of the list of concerns for the first time in nine years of the survey for a couple of items.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Democrats Say Vote on Abortion Rights Would be Similar to Kansas Results
(Radio Iowa) Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows the same could happen in Iowa. Jennifer Konfrst is the Democratic Leader in the Iowa House. “This tells us that Americans and Midwesterners and, we know, Iowans believe in reproductive choice,” Konfrst says, “and we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow from October to March
(Radio Iowa) As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating over the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
northwestmoinfo.com
Greitens Has Little to Say Following Senate Primary Loss
FILE- In this May 17, 2018, photo, then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – Senate Primary candidate and former governor Eric Greitens came in third in the party primary, winning three bootheel counties. The race...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gary Eugene Boyd
Funeral service for 74-year-old Gary Eugene Boyd of Kearney will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the chapel. Friends may call any time after 2 p.m. Sunday. Memorial Contributions: Grandview Cemetery or Albany Legacy Fund. Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rose Marie Applebury
Rose Marie (Kuck) Applebury, 83, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sunset Home in Maysville. Funeral Service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at !0:00 a.m., with Reverend David Castor officiating. Christian burial will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident
STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued
The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kenneth David Sandy Jr.
Visitation for 82-year-old Kenneth David Sandy Jr. of Kidder will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at Bram Funeral Home in Hamilton, Missouri. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Kidder United Methodist Church. Interment: Cameron Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, Junior would have loved donations to be made to the Kidder Methodist Church. Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, after 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. bramfuneralservices.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Grant City Woman on Three Charges in Worth County This Morning
Troopers report the arrest of a Grant City woman early this morning in Worth County on a trio of charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Catherine L. Robinson around 12:52 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a misdemeanor, and failure to have two lighted headlights.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stewartsville Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Accident
OSBORN, MO – A Stewartsville man was arrested following a one-vehicle accident near Osborn Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Bradley Garber was westbound on US 36, 1 mile north of Osborn when his vehicle went off the south side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its top.
Comments / 0