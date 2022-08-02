Peoples Bank Names Howell as COO; Adams As Loan Officer

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Earlier in the year, the City of Magee Board of Aldermen voted to purchase new uniforms for the City Police Department. The uniforms are ordered and should arrive in 6 weeks. Each office will have 4 short sleeve shirts, 1 long sleeve shirt, 5 pants, and a jacket. Chief Shane Little presented Blake Welborn’s name for full time hire. The board approved the request.

MAGEE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO