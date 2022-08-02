Peoples Bank Names Howell as COO; Adams As Loan Officer

Read on mageenews.com
BINGO at the Senior Center
Senior Citizens in the area enjoyed an afternoon of paying BINGO at the PriorityOne Bank Senior Citizens Building. Special guest Hamilton...
City of Clinton, Local Developer Partner with MC to Transform Land Between Highway 80, I-20 into Upscale Mixed-Use Development
An $8 million legislative grant obtained by this public-private partnership will soon lay the groundwork for long-desired mixed-use retail, restaurant, commercial, and professional space between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton.
Materials Coordinator Needed
Full-time, Mon-Fri, 7am to 3:30pm, flexible for Sat. REAL PURE BOTTLING, Inc. is the premier water bottling plant in Magee, MS....
Jessie Ruth Warren, 94, Mendenhall
Jessie Ruth Warren passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on January 16, 1928, to Claude Cook and Earma Mae (Patterson) Cook.
Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MSU Send-0ff Party
Mississippi State Alumni Association for Simpson and Smith County hosted a send off party Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Goodwater Church.
Mary E McCool, 85 of Taylorsville, Mississippi
Mary E McCool, 85 of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. She was born Wednesday, March 24, 1937 in Raleigh, Mississippi.
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
City of Laurel make changes to two city positions
The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
CCH RECEIVES NEW ACCREDITATION
COLLINS, Miss – Covington County Hospital announces the successful completion of a three-year certification to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard by DNV. Only 8.5 percent (11 out of 128) hospitals in Mississippi, including Covington County Hospital, hold active formal ISO certification, according to John Cooke, DNV Technical Manager.
Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony
The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library. Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees...
Hattiesburg in lawsuit to keep historic downtown train
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company […]
Magee Police to Receive New Uniforms
Earlier in the year, the City of Magee Board of Aldermen voted to purchase new uniforms for the City Police Department. The uniforms are ordered and should arrive in 6 weeks. Each office will have 4 short sleeve shirts, 1 long sleeve shirt, 5 pants, and a jacket. Chief Shane Little presented Blake Welborn's name for full time hire. The board approved the request.
Gov. Reeves slams Jackson leaders on infrastructure spending
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves isn’t holding back after Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made a statement this week that the city needs more financial help to fix its failing water system. It’s been subject to several boil water notices recently, due to high turbid levels. The governor said the city already has […]
Sheriff Jones, Hinds County Board of Supervisors ‘disappointed’ in Raymond jail takeover ruling
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - However, the Hind’s County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Tyree Jones were not pleased with the ruling. “While we respect the Court’s decision, we are disappointed in it,” the press release read. The decision was handed down on July 29 and comes...
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors Tuesday afternoon and evening at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case […]
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
