ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, MS

Peoples Bank Names Howell as COO; Adams As Loan Officer

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mageenews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mageenews.com

BINGO at the Senior Center

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Senior Citizens in the area enjoyed an afternoon of paying BINGO at the PriorityOne Bank Senior Citizens Building. Special guest Hamilton...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

City of Clinton, Local Developer Partner with MC to Transform Land Between Highway 80, I-20 into Upscale Mixed-Use Development

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An $8 million legislative grant obtained by this public-private partnership will soon lay the groundwork for long-desired mixed-use retail, restaurant, commercial, and professional space between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton.
CLINTON, MS
mageenews.com

Materials Coordinator Needed

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Full-time, Mon-Fri, 7am to 3:30pm, flexible for Sat. REAL PURE BOTTLING, Inc. is the premier water bottling plant in Magee, MS....
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Jessie Ruth Warren, 94, Mendenhall

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jessie Ruth Warren passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on January 16, 1928, to Claude Cook and Earma Mae (Patterson) Cook.
MENDENHALL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Collins, MS
City
Magee, MS
City
Mendenhall, MS
WJTV 12

Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

MSU Send-0ff Party

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Alumni Association for Simpson and Smith County hosted a send off party Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Goodwater Church.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Mary E McCool, 85 of Taylorsville, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mary E McCool, 85 of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. She was born Wednesday, March 24, 1937 in Raleigh, Mississippi.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Officer#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Banking#Peoples Bank#Oak Grove Baptist Church#Mendenhall High School#Operations Department
impact601.com

City of Laurel make changes to two city positions

The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

CCH RECEIVES NEW ACCREDITATION

COLLINS, Miss – Covington County Hospital announces the successful completion of a three-year certification to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard by DNV. Only 8.5 percent (11 out of 128) hospitals in Mississippi, including Covington County Hospital, hold active formal ISO certification, according to John Cooke, DNV Technical Manager.
COLLINS, MS
Mississippi Link

Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony

The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library. Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees...
PEARL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg in lawsuit to keep historic downtown train

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Magee Police to Receive New Uniforms

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Earlier in the year, the City of Magee Board of Aldermen voted to purchase new uniforms for the City Police Department. The uniforms are ordered and should arrive in 6 weeks. Each office will have 4 short sleeve shirts, 1 long sleeve shirt, 5 pants, and a jacket. Chief Shane Little presented Blake Welborn’s name for full time hire. The board approved the request.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves slams Jackson leaders on infrastructure spending

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves isn’t holding back after Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made a statement this week that the city needs more financial help to fix its failing water system. It’s been subject to several boil water notices recently, due to high turbid levels. The governor said the city already has […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors Tuesday afternoon and evening at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy