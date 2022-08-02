ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Man suspected of killing NC deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Joedy McCreary
 3 days ago

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.

Wayne County public information officer Joel Gillie released the booking photo of Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton, 23, from a previous arrest Tuesday, a day after the three deputies were shot while delivering paperwork .

North Carolina deputy dies after being shot in standoff

Hamilton received misdemeanors for communicating threats last year and resisting an officer in 2019, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Authorities arrived at the house in Dudley on Monday to serve papers for an involuntary commitment when they said the suspect opened fire on Sgt. Matthew Fishman, Cpl. Andrew Cox and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres.

Fishman died of injuries suffered in the shooting, Gillie said Tuesday.

Cox, 37, and Torres, 27, were in stable condition late Monday night, Gillie said.

Gillie said Hamilton suffered what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the house and died.

