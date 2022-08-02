ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville

By Darby Good
 3 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler.

A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.

Photo courtesy of TxDOT Tyler.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

