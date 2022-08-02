Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler.

A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.

Photo courtesy of TxDOT Tyler.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.