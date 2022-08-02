Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler.2 injured after two-vehicle crash near Coffee City
A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
