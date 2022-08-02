Read on fabulousarizona.com
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fan Favorite Restaurant Closing This WeekendGreyson FChandler, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location
A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.
Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Coming this Fall
Museum of Illusions prepares to mystify and intrigue locals when it opens a permanent Scottsdale location at the Arizona Boardwalk in the fall. The new outpost, found alongside OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland, will be among the museum’s 35 worldwide locations. Designed for guests of all ages, the soon-to-open...
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
Anoche Cantina to Open in Tempe
Anoche Cantina, a new restaurant and nightlife concept from Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), is opening this August on Mill Avenue in Tempe. The modern cantina takes over the space formerly housed by El Hefe. Anoche Cantina (anoche meaning “last night” in Spanish) will dish up an innovative Latin-inspired food and...
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
Maverick to Mythical: This North Scottsdale Coffee Shop Has a New Look
In North Scottsdale, one coffee shop has closed and another has promptly moved in. Until late July, the shopping center on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard was home to popular coffee shop Maverick Coffee. The strip mall shop was a destination for coffee aficionados in the area, who have been visiting for their caffeine fix for the last seven years.
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
Gilbert chef eyeing seafood king crown
A Gilbert chef is heading to New Orleans this week to compete in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-off in the hopes of being crowned the King of American Seafood. Nick Farrer, a salesman and culinary consultant at Isabel’s Amor, will compete with counterparts in a competition hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase.
Restaurant of the Week: Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge
After its highly anticipated debut this summer, Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Lounge has elevated the nightlife scene in Old Town Scottsdale with its shareable gourmet bites, chic sips and contemporary vibe. Curated by the masterminds behind the steakhouse Bourbon & Bones Chophouse I Bar, the Scottsdale-based hospitality group Square One...
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals
Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming Soon to Park West
The homemade ice cream shop is opening a new location in Peoria.
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
Fast-growing Goodyear celebrates opening of new downtown area
The city of Goodyear is the ninth fastest growing city nationwide, and on Aug. 1, the community is celebrating the grand opening of its new downtown space. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has more.
