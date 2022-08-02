Read on www.wyshradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'This was new, challenging and a little scary' | Knoxville native Dale Dickey reveals softer side in new movie, 'A Love Song'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From “Winter's Bone” to “My Name is Earl,” Knoxville native Dale Dickey is known for harsh, gritty roles. But she bares a softer side in her latest film, "A Love Song." Dickey talked about that vulnerability with 10News anchor Beth Haynes as...
Community Hero: East Tennessee-born Hollywood actor shining a light on friendship, family in need
Two years ago, we introduced you to a young man who is in need of a wheelchair-accessible van. A Hollywood actor helped the family raise money to purchase that van. Now, the boy who was helped is rallying to do the same for his best friend. After helping Jake Stitt of Morristown get a wheelchair-accessible […]
WBIR
Oak Ridge begins weekly Food Truck Rally
The City of Oak Ridge will host a weekly food truck rally every Wednesday (opens at 4 p.m.). August 3, 2022-4pm.
WYSH AM 1380
Rockwood announces inaugural ‘Rockin’ the Ramp’ Labor Day Sunday
The City of Rockwood has announced there will be a Labor Day Celebration on the city’s lakefront property on Sunday, September 4th beginning at 1 pm. The inaugural, and hopefully, annual event will be known as “Rockin the Ramp,” referring to the Dr. Tom Fuller Boat Ramp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gatlinburg Guests Pet Black Bear, Flee Hotel: PHOTOS
A fellow guest captured the photos as she attempted to get the “touron” to stop petting the black bears, but to no avail. Downtown Gatlinburg’s Quality Inn Creekside hotel is no stranger to bears. “We typically, every week, see the same four or five bears,” says hotel owner Raj Patel. Black bears walk the grounds on a daily basis as they come down from the Great Smoky Mountains to search for food. Human food.
my40.tv
Dollywood announces next step in $500 million expansion project
PIGEON FORGE, TN (WLOS) — Dollywood is expected to make a major announcement Friday about the park's “largest single attraction investment in history.”. Dolly Parton will be on hand Friday morning for the announcement. This is the next step in the $500 million expansion plan first announced in...
WYSH AM 1380
New Salem Baptist to host the Kingsmen
New Salem Baptist Church is excited to announce that the “Kingsmen” will be singing at the church on Thursday evening, August 25th at 7:00pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken up. Everyone is welcome so come on out and join us for an evening of praising the Lord through song. Church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton, TN.
WATE
Knoxville diner opens new Central Street location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach. The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYSH AM 1380
BBB, E2-Sports present ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ special
This Saturday, our partners at BBB TV-12 will air a special program called “Countdown to Kickoff – Coaches Show” presented by E2-Sports. They’ll be live and the show will be hosted by Rivalry Thursday’s Mark Packer, featuring interviews with local high school football coaches and a complete preview of the 2022 football season here in East Tennessee.
WATE
Inspector finds flies, ‘grimey’ equipment at Alcoa pub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 10 critical violations were noted by the inspector at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s edition of Food for Thought. The Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on North Hall Road in Alcoa received a 75 which is passing as a grade below 70 is considered a failure.
thesmokies.com
The best restaurants open late in Pigeon Forge, our top 10 ranked
So you want to eat late? Round here, that means 8 pm. While we don’t exactly keep retirees hours, our restaurants are far more likely to be busy at 5:30 than they are after 9 pm. You want to eat after 9 pm?. It’s cool. You’ll get to watch...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
WYSH AM 1380
Mary Ruth Bunch, 79, of Oliver Springs
Mary Ruth Bunch, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 1, 1942 to Charlie and Geneva Patterson. Mary was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her family. She had a servant’s heart and always put others before herself, especially those she loved. Mary was a longtime member of Union Valley Baptist Church.
WYSH AM 1380
Officials: Further soil remediation means more land for Manhattan Project National Historical Park
(UCOR/OREM) An area of land in Oak Ridge will be added to the Manhattan Project National Historical Park thanks to EM’s cleanup efforts there. Crews are addressing an area of soil on the massive footprint of the former K-25 building, one of the original Manhattan Project facilities. EM crews demolished the K-25 building several years ago.
Anderson County teacher inspiring others to pay it forward
As kids head back to school, teachers face expensive school supplies. So many teachers have created Amazon wish lists to ask the community for support.
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
wvlt.tv
Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Andrew Johnson Building officially has a new owner, Knox County representatives told WVLT News Wednesday. BNA bought the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel. “The Andrew Johnson Building has a lot of history in this community, and BNA will...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville streets to close as construction on multi-use stadium site begins
Tennessee doctor weighs in on mokeypox being declared a public health emergency. Dr. William Schaffner said Tennesseans should be knowledgeable about monkeypox but not worried. Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man reportedly told officers he intentionally...
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
Comments / 0