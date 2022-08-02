ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene home destroyed in overnight fire that spread to neighbor residence

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene home was completely destroyed in a fire that spread to a neighboring residence overnight.

The first home that caught fire on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday has been deemed a total loss.

A press release from the Abilene Fire Department says first responders arrived on scene to find a home fully engulfed in flames with fire also showing at one of the homes next door.

After a second alarm was sounded, crews were able to extinguish the fire at the first residence and stop the fire from spreading even further at the second residence.

Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash

Investigators say the first residence is a total loss and the second residence sustained $30,000 worth of damage.

All occupants were able to escape the homes without injury and are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

No further information, including the suspected cause, has been released.

