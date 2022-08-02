Read on www.northwestmoinfo.com
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Lane Closure Scheduled For Southbound I-35 At Kearney Aug. 5
Mo-Dot has announced plans to close the right lane of southbound Interstate 35 at mile marker 25 near Kearney for the setup of barriers beginning at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. This work is part a larger project, which is in partnership with the City of...
northwestmoinfo.com
I-35 Resurfacing Project Underway After Wednesday Weather Delay
After a Wednesday weather delay, an I-35 resurfacing project in the Cameron area is underway. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Working to Repair Clinton County Highway Damaged in Blowout Due to Heat
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – MoDOT crews are working to repair both lanes of Highway 116 on the west side of the Highway 116 and 69 construction in Clinton County where a concrete blow out occurred due to the heat yesterday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued
The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Closures on I-35 in DeKalb County Delayed
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 which was scheduled to close ramps at the DeKalb County I-35 and U.S. Route 36 intersection in Cameron (Exit 54) beginning today is expected to be delayed by one day. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
kttn.com
Polo man injured after running off road, striking car in post office parking lot
The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle running off the road and hitting a car in the post office parking lot in Polo Thursday morning, August 4th. Emergency medical services took the driver of the car, 70-year-old Billy Helton,...
Missouri man injured after pickup strikes mailbox, overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Noah K. Wilmes, 25, Albany, was westbound on U.S. 136 four miles west of Stanberry. The driver failed to negotiate a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident
STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
mycameronnews.com
Cameron Community Park nears completion
The lights are in and the backstops are up at the $6.5 million Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville as crews continue pushing to reach their October completion date. Although officially set to open this spring, in order to coincide with the start of little league baseball, softball and soccer seasons, contractors hope to have a significant portion of the park open this fall.
plattecountylandmark.com
Two rollover crashes in Platte County
A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Primary Election Results For The Area Counties
Primary Results for the Area Counties include the following contested races. The Sullivan County voters cast their ballots in the Missouri Primary. There was one contested race in the county office. For the Republican ballot for Clerk of Circuit Court, Melissa Jo Vandusseldorp won with 492 votes to Seth Oaks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 hospitalized after driver failed to yield to emergency vehicle
DEKALB COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Israel E. Mariano, 18, Independence, was westbound on Grand Avenue in Cameron. The driver failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. The...
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
kttn.com
Rollover crash west of Stanberry injures Albany man
A rollover crash Wednesday in Gentry County injured an Albany resident four miles west of Stanberry. Twenty-five-year-old Noah Wilmes sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. The pickup was westbound when Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
northwestmoinfo.com
Minor Driver Overturns Vehicle in Ringgold County Accident
TINGLEY, IA – An accident in Ringgold County late last week sent the driver and a passenger to the hospital. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports that a minor was driving in Tingley in a reckless manner on Thursday evening with two passengers in the vehicle and without adult supervision.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stewartsville Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Accident
OSBORN, MO – A Stewartsville man was arrested following a one-vehicle accident near Osborn Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Bradley Garber was westbound on US 36, 1 mile north of Osborn when his vehicle went off the south side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its top.
Comments / 0