WATCH: Wrong-way driver enters construction site and hangs between steel beams

Read on www.wisn.com
Zak.
2d ago
deserves no pitty, liscnece needs to be revoked immedietly, he should face real charges, and be issued to pay hefty fines. jailed without parole until he gets a fair trial.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
Three Drunk Drivers Crash Into Each Other in Wisconsin, Nicely Done!
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin knows how to party! JournalTimes. O.K. so let me try to explain this complicated crash scene. It's filled with drifting, a vanishing act, and three OWI's handed out. I'm sorry to laugh at an accident, but honestly this entire story makes me chuckle. Drinky number one in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
WISN
Milwaukee police chase ends in crash, fire
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near 9th Place and Morgan Avenue. Firefighters say the car caught fire after hitting a tree. There’s no word yet on injuries. This...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
House fire on 40th Street Tuesday morning; resident escapes | News
The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 826 40th St. around 11:10 am Tuesday. The resident of the home made it out safely, along with her dogs and cats. No one else was in the house when the fire started and the resident is unharmed, Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Infant in stolen car later found in Milwaukee alley
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A car was stolen Wednesday night in West Milwaukee with a 3-week-old infant inside, according to police. It happened at about 10:36 p.m. at the Speedway on Miller Park Way and Burnham Street. "He put the car in reverse, and I saw both of them...
WISN
Family members question whether drowning victim jumped off boat into Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is grieving the loss of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan Tuesday night, even as they struggle with questions about what happened. Family members identified the victim as 32-year-old Martez Holmes of Milwaukee. One relative said he was with friends on a pontoon...
3 MPD officers injured arresting robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope
Milwaukee police officers were injured while arresting a robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope on Thursday.
CBS 58
Fatal crash in New Berlin leaves one man dead
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash in New Berlin left a 79-year-old New Berlin man dead near W. Grange and S. Moorland Road, police say. Police responded at 9:52 a.m. today, on Aug. 3, to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a tow truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
I-43 southbound reopens in Milwaukee after reported shooting
MILWAUKEE — Southbound lanes of Interstate 43 have reopened after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a reported shooting incident. The lanes were closed from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders
MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine restaurant fire, no injuries: officials
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was called to an "uncontrollable grease fire" at a restaurant Thursday morning, Aug. 4. It happened at Zak's, located at the corner of Douglas and Marquette, around 11: 45 a.m. Workers who were opening the restaurant at the time were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived, officials said.
WISN
Body of missing man recovered in Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. The man was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
CBS 58
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A tragic crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway over the weekend took the life of one of the most well-known race car drivers there. Chuck Weck was 66 years old. This is a shock and a huge loss for family, friends and the greater...
Comments / 4