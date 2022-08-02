Read on www.stoughtonnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School District of Beloit names new interim superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — Just under a month before the start of the new school year, the School District of Beloit has named its new interim superintendent. At its meeting Tuesday night, the district’s school board voted 6-1 to appoint Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson to the position. In a news release, the district said Anderson has served as a superintendent for 26 years, most recently in Williams Bay and Mount Horeb.
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
SASD to receive $90K from county for mental health coordinator
The Stoughton Area School District will receive more than $90,000 from Dane County to hire a mental health coordinator. The position - a first for the district - is intended to “develop and facilitate referral pathways.”. It’s part of $265,554 in funding to five county school districts (also Madison,...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin
Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
Teacher shortages loom ahead of the new school year. UW-Madison’s School of Education is trying to help.
MADISON, Wis. – As the start of the 2022-2023 school year nears, some students in the Madison Metropolitan School District may not know who their teacher will be this fall. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now Friday there are 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff.
Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone lines have been restored at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center after being cut out Tuesday afternoon, Sauk County officials said. Sauk Co. said the phone service that the medical center uses, Charter Communications, is not working. The medical center cannot receive calls into the hospitals or clinics.
BUILDING BLOCKS: 2929 on Mayfair
This is the third apartment project M&R Development has embarked on in Wisconsin since 2020. The company is also the developer of the 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit apartment building in St. Francis, and Elevate, a 270-unit complex in Madison.
Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.
Wisconsin Republican primary for Governor remains heavily contested with a week to go
Election information for UW-Madison students is available at vote.wisc.edu. For more information on ballots, registration or polling places regarding the Aug. 9 partisan primary, visit www.myvote.wi.com. Wisconsin Republican Governor candidates Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch are in a dead heat with less than two weeks before the...
GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers
MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
Stoughton’s riverfront cleanup plan gets WDNR approval
The City of Stoughton’s planned riverfront redevelopment got a key approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on soil contamination cleanup and a thumbs up from the developer on pushing back the closing date on selling him the land. Stoughton City Council members got an update on the...
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making. In addition to serving as the company’s home...
Janesville PD searching for missing teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A carjacking victim and a store employee suffered minor injuries Friday morning as the suspect stole her SUV outside a Walmart on Madison’s east side, the police department reported. According to MPD’s initial statement, a woman was loading groceries into her 2013 Land Rover Evoque...
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
