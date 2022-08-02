ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here's Your Next Job

By @PersiaNicole
 3 days ago

Source: Creative Services / iOne

The Beauty Bar 402 over in Catonsville  is looking for a shampoo assistant and receptionist.

APPLY HERE

Calvert School is looking for a part time child care teacher.

APPLY HERE

Baltimore County Public Schools is hosting a ton of open houses to fill  positions before the new school year. The county  said it is mainly recruiting teachers, but it is also looking for bus driver candidates, cafeteria workers, grounds workers and other employees. The first one is happening at Loch Raven High School  this Thursday, August 4th  from 4 – 7 p.m.

Arbutus Middle School – Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

General John Stricker Middle School – Thursday, August 4, from 1 – 3 p.m.

Dundalk Elementary School – Thursday, August 4, from 4 – 7 p.m.

For Dundalk Middle School – Thursday, August 4, from 4 – 7 p.m.

For Logan Elementary School – Thursday, August 4, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Joppa View Elementary, Perry Hall Elementary, and Perry Hall Middle school (held at Perry Hall Middle) – Thursday, August 4, from 2 – 4 p.m.

  • BCPS said Joppa View Elementary is seeking teachers for Grade 4 English language arts/math, Grade 5 math, and special education. Perry Hall Elementary is seeking a Grade 4 teacher, IEP facilitator, and lunchroom assistants. Perry Hall Middle is seeking teachers for Grade 8 math, Grade 7 science, and physical education.

If interested candidates are unable to attend any recruitment events, they are asked to email hrstaffing@bcps.org . To view available jobs, visit the BCPS recruitment website .

