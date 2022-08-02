ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Molson Coors Shares Slide Post Q2 Results, Warning On Macroeconomic Impact

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Leslie's Shares Slide On Q3 Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut

Leslie’s Inc LESL reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.9% year-on-year, to $673.63 million, missing the consensus of $691.60 million. The gross profit rose 7% Y/Y to $303.6 million and the gross margin contracted by 250 basis points to 45.1%. Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 12.1% to $131.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Net Sales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fy22#Emea Apac
Benzinga

Qurate Retail Shares Rise On Q2 Revenue Beat

Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decrease of 16% year-on-year to $2.95 billion, beating the consensus of $2.82 billion. eCommerce revenue decreased 17% to $1.8 billion or 61% of total revenue in Q2. The company's QxH revenue decreased 12% in Q2, and QVC International revenue decreased by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
WWD

Firmenich Posts Record Full-year Top- and Bottom-line Growth

PARIS — Firmenich, the Swiss fragrance and flavors maker, posted a record fiscal year of top- and bottom-line growth. “We have achieved so many milestones,” Gilbert Ghostine, Firmenich chief executive officer, told WWD. The sales level was one of those achievements, at 4.72 billion Swiss francs, or $4.91...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology PDSB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PDS Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. PDS Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Cooper-Standard Is Trading Higher By 70%, Here Are 81 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares jumped 88.8% to $3.9650 after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS rose 70.4% to $8.57 following better-than-expected Q2 results. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares jumped 66.6% to $0.5498. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For LENSAR

LENSAR LNSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LENSAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72. LENSAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EverCommerce's Earnings Outlook

EverCommerce EVCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverCommerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. EverCommerce bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Qualys's Earnings

Qualys QLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qualys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Qualys bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking Into Eli Lilly's Recent Short Interest

Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) short percent of float has risen 11.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.46 million shares sold short, which is 0.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For MRC Global

MRC Global MRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MRC Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. MRC Global bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AMC Networks Shares Plunge On Q2 Miss; Picks New CEO

AMC Networks Inc AMCX reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.3% year-on-year to $738.02 million, missing the consensus of $774.35 million. Streaming subscribers grew 46% Y/Y to 10.8 million as of June 30, 2022, and streaming revenue climbed 20%. Domestic revenues decreased 3% Y/Y to $621 million, and International...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $301.0 with a high of $365.00 and a low of $256.00.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy