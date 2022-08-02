Molson Coors Shares Slide Post Q2 Results, Warning On Macroeconomic Impact

Read on www.benzinga.com
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Leslie's Shares Slide On Q3 Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut
Leslie’s Inc LESL reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.9% year-on-year, to $673.63 million, missing the consensus of $691.60 million. The gross profit rose 7% Y/Y to $303.6 million and the gross margin contracted by 250 basis points to 45.1%. Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 12.1% to $131.5...
Qurate Retail Shares Rise On Q2 Revenue Beat
Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decrease of 16% year-on-year to $2.95 billion, beating the consensus of $2.82 billion. eCommerce revenue decreased 17% to $1.8 billion or 61% of total revenue in Q2. The company's QxH revenue decreased 12% in Q2, and QVC International revenue decreased by...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Firmenich Posts Record Full-year Top- and Bottom-line Growth
PARIS — Firmenich, the Swiss fragrance and flavors maker, posted a record fiscal year of top- and bottom-line growth. “We have achieved so many milestones,” Gilbert Ghostine, Firmenich chief executive officer, told WWD. The sales level was one of those achievements, at 4.72 billion Swiss francs, or $4.91...
Earnings Outlook For PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology PDSB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PDS Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. PDS Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Why Cooper-Standard Is Trading Higher By 70%, Here Are 81 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares jumped 88.8% to $3.9650 after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS rose 70.4% to $8.57 following better-than-expected Q2 results. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares jumped 66.6% to $0.5498. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New...
Earnings Outlook For LENSAR
LENSAR LNSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LENSAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72. LENSAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
EverCommerce's Earnings Outlook
EverCommerce EVCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverCommerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. EverCommerce bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
A Preview Of Qualys's Earnings
Qualys QLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qualys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Qualys bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'
Television personality and author Jim Cramer said the speed of decline in oil refutes the theory that inflation has not peaked yet. “The inflationistas simply refuse to believe it could have peaked regardless of the evidence,” Cramer tweeted. The speed of the decline in oil i think puts...
Looking Into Eli Lilly's Recent Short Interest
Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) short percent of float has risen 11.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.46 million shares sold short, which is 0.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview For MRC Global
MRC Global MRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MRC Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. MRC Global bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
AMC Networks Shares Plunge On Q2 Miss; Picks New CEO
AMC Networks Inc AMCX reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.3% year-on-year to $738.02 million, missing the consensus of $774.35 million. Streaming subscribers grew 46% Y/Y to 10.8 million as of June 30, 2022, and streaming revenue climbed 20%. Domestic revenues decreased 3% Y/Y to $621 million, and International...
Where Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $301.0 with a high of $365.00 and a low of $256.00.
