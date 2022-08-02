El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office hosting meetings to provide emergency operations updates

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- A vegetation fire in Tuolumne County has burned 51 acres and Is 20% contained.According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the fire is happening on Red Hills Road and La Grange Road.No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged or are threatened.Emergency crews are on the scene, and police ask that travelers avoid the area.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Road Closures:J-59 and Highway 108J-59 and Red Hills RoadGreen Springs Road at Highway 108Evacuations:One evacuated residence was reported to have been burned. There are no other evacuation warnings or orders in place.

1 DAY AGO