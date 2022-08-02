El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office hosting meetings to provide emergency operations updates

Read on www.tahoedailytribune.com
Related
Tuolumne County Spring Fire leads to road closures
TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- A vegetation fire in Tuolumne County has burned 51 acres and Is 20% contained.According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the fire is happening on Red Hills Road and La Grange Road.No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged or are threatened.Emergency crews are on the scene, and police ask that travelers avoid the area.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Road Closures:J-59 and Highway 108J-59 and Red Hills RoadGreen Springs Road at Highway 108Evacuations:One evacuated residence was reported to have been burned. There are no other evacuation warnings or orders in place.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Al Tahoe hosts meet, greet neighborhood cleanup
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Al Tahoe neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, will host a meet and greet along with their annual neighborhood clean-up. Aug. 14 is the one-year anniversary of the Caldor Fire which reminds those in the Tahoe Basin of the very real dangers of wildfire. To be proactive many communities have become Firewise communities, like Al Tahoe.
Sacramento first responders say 300% increase in 911 calls tying up services
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More and more Sacramento residents are calling 911 to request services from emergency responders for symptoms such as hiccups, rashes and low-grade fevers, according to first responders. Calls have ballooned to a 300% increase in the past year. Brian Jenson, of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire, said...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Colin Crocker, Evan Parker Killed in Fiery Crash on SR-193 [Placer County, CA]
2 Teens Pronounced Dead after Solo-Car Collision along State Route 193. The accident took place along SR-193 near Newcastle on July 21st, according to initial reports. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Crocker, reportedly lost control of his 2010 Mini Cooper and crashed. The impact of the collision caused the car to burst into flames, engulfing the vehicle and killing both individuals.
Placer County Sheriff adding new tech to their patrol vehicles
Video courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they will be adding some new technologies to their newest fleet of Chevrolet Tahoes. The sheriff’s office said that these improvements will address issues that law enforcement has been experiencing for decades. The improvements will include a […]
crimevoice.com
Nevada City man accused of domestic violence, trying to evade police in U-Haul
“Police Activity: Yesterday at about 1:38 PM, NCPD was dispatched to Galena Way for a disturbance with a woman screaming. While the officers were walking down the long, narrow driveway toward the residence, they observed 39-year-old John Grimes in the driver’s seat of a U-Haul truck near the residence. Instead of complying with officers’ request to exit the truck and talk, he revved the engine and accelerated up the driveway placing the responding officers at risk.
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Several Small Spot Fires Extinguished Off Tuolumne Road
Sonora, CA – Ground fire crews remain on the scene mopping up after six small spot fires broke out near some railroad tracks off Tuolumne Road. CAL Fire reports that all Columbia aircraft were called off the scene. The flames ignited in some grass behind the Mother Lode Mobile Estates at 14192 Tuolumne Road, between Industry Way and Hess Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain all the spot fires within minutes of arriving on the scene. CAL Fire dispatch detailed that the total acreage burned was estimated at below a quarter of an acre. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
crimevoice.com
Nevada County man found sleeping in running vehicle arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession
A Nevada County man was recently arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession after deputies reportedly found him passed out in his vehicle. Deputies confirmed during the call that Britton was currently on active probation for the sale of narcotics, thus subject to a probation search. Upon conducting the search, deputies reportedly located over 200 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden in various spots throughout the car, as well as a digital scale and other evidence of sales.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local man arrested in underwear at Heavenly Village
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested early Wednesday morning after acting erratically in Heavenly Village. Andrew Baker, 35, was reportedly undressing and making sexual comments to people nearby. South Lake Tahoe Police Detective Sgt. Scott Crivelli said that when officers arrived on scene, the suspect was apprehended wearing only his underwear.
KOLO TV Reno
Fuel thinning slowed Douglas County fire
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - AUG. 4 UPDATE: A fuel thinning project helped slow a wildfire in Douglas County, the Bureau of Land Management said Thursday. Human activity caused the Lebo Springs Fire Tuesday around 3 p.m. about 8 miles east of Johnson Lane, the BLM said. But the fire burned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
mynews4.com
Man arrested for prowling in Reno neighborhoods
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno police officers arrested a 27-year-old man for prowling in Reno neighborhoods. Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded on July 13 at 2:30 a.m. to an incident in the area of the 1400 block of E. 9th Street on report of a prowler. The prowler contacted a teenager girl while peeping in her window. Officers responded on July 14 to the same area on the report of a prowler that had attempted to contact another girl while standing outside her window.
themountainmessenger.org
Wildfire Fuel Reduction Work Beginning on State Route 49
NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 49 (SR-49) motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3, construction crews will start staging equipment along...
L.A. Weekly
Closure Lifted after Four-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Nevada County, CA]
Eastbound I-80 Lanes Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Accident near Mystic Road. According to the CHP, officers initially responded to the incident that happened between Mystic Road and Hirsh Road exits. However, the total number of injuries from the collision remains unclear at this time. No further details regarding the crash are...
KOLO TV Reno
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:30 P.M. UPDATE: The number of NV Energy customers without power has dropped to 6,312. Power for most of them is expected to be restored by early Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY: About 5,800 NV Energy customers are without power in the south end of Spanish Springs and about...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Final judgement: Olympic Valley development shot down, but new plan may be submitted this year
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A California court last week issued its final judgment in the long-running fight against massive development in Olympic Valley, but the developer is working to iron out the issues and may submit an adjusted plan in the fall. The court ordered all approvals of the...
mymotherlode.com
Amador Sheriff Candidate Cleared Of Any Criminal Wrongdoing
Amador County, CA — The top two vote-getters from the June Primary Election running for Amador County Sheriff are incumbent Gary Redman and challenger Sgt. Ryan Gillaspie. The two will face off in a runoff during the November General Election. Things are complicated between the two, because Sgt. Gillaspie was put on paid administrative leave by the department just days before the primary election with little explanation given from the sheriff’s office.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Tuolumne County Leaders Vote To Move Forward On Jamestown Pallet Shelter Site
Update at 8:35 p.m.: Although a majority of the people speaking at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting were opposed to using the former Jamestown Mine site as a Pallet Shelter community, the board decided that doing nothing would be worse. Each supervisor gave their reasons for either backing the site off High School Road or not. District 5 Supervisor Jaron Brandon, whose district includes Jamestown, argued that it would be a “disservice to Jamestown” to go ahead with this site to house the pallet community. He stated, “We are leaping into a quick solution that may very well become a quagmire filled with large unforeseen costs, legal liability, challenges, and responsibilities we are not yet fully aware of.”
Comments / 0