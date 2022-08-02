ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo to host free event for educators

By Danielle Meadows
 3 days ago
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Education Department is hosting a special event just for educators in September.

The free event takes place September 29 and will feature educational programs that take place at the zoo and programs that can be brought back into classrooms.

Guests will have the opportunity to encounter animal ambassadors, tour the Robert B. Daughtery Education Center and enjoy the zoo after hours.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Educators must pre-register and provide a valid school ID during check-in on the day of the event. One guest is welcome to come along, as long as they are registered and 18 or over.

Attendance is limited. Register for the free event here.

More information can be found by emailing educate@omahazoo.com.

