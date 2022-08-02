Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
NBC New York
Humidity Sticks, Storm Chance Looms — But a Just Reward Awaits. Here's When We Get It
The miserable, dangerous heat has come to an end and while humidity sticks around another day, Wednesday will feel much more tolerable amid this seemingly interminable stretch of suffocating weather. And Thursday will be even better. The trend continues Friday. Between now and then, spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are...
NBC New York
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire
On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
NBC New York
Uptown Night Market, NYC's Largest Food Festival, Is Back in Harlem Thursday
New York City's largest food and culture festival, the Uptown Night Market, returns to Harlem on Thursday, bringing an eclectic and bountiful array of delectable dishes, activities and performances. It's a festival you don't want to miss, which is good because you'll have ample opportunities to enjoy it. The Uptown...
NBC New York
Congestion Pricing NYC: MTA Eyes Tolls Up to $23 to Drive Parts of Manhattan
Wish the city would do something to combat all the traffic that has returned to the city since the pandemic? That wish may be granted — and could come at a cost to drivers. A long-delayed environmental assessment looking into the proposal for congestion pricing in Manhattan was finally released Wednesday morning, with the MTA saying the plan would have quite an impact on the city from economic, environmental and transit perspectives.
NBC New York
1 Dead, 5 Badly Hurt as Violent NJ Turnpike Collision Flips Megabus From NYC
At least one person died and five others were seriously hurt, when a Megabus from New York City collided with a pickup truck on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday and flipped over, according to police and Coach USA, which operates the bus. The double-decker bus was heading from 34th Street...
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
NBC New York
NYC Squirrels Are Splooting Again. Maybe We Should All Try This at Home
Sometimes it feels like rodents have it too easy. Can't we sploot too?. It might look strange for humans, but splooting -- basically, stretching the body out -- is the top way our four-legged friends (or enemies) try to beat the heat. Pug sploots are particularly epic, if you've had the chance to witness one.
NBC New York
Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel
Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said. Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of...
NBC New York
Chipotle to Pay $20 Million to NYC Workers as Part of Settlement
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Chipotle will pay $20 million to 13,000 workers for violating their right to predictable schedules and paid sick leave. Adams' office said it's the largest fair workweek settlement in the U.S. and the largest worker protection settlement in the city's history. The...
NBC New York
1 Hurt in Walk-in Oven ‘Incident' at Stony Brook University: Officials
One person was hurt in some sort of incident involving a walk-in oven at Stony Brook University Wednesday, school officials said. The nature of the person's injuries wasn't clear. The individual was hurt at the Calverton Food Incubator, which according to the university's website "provides a shared-use commercial manufacturing kitchen for 20-C license holders in compliance with local and state ordinances and sanitary regulations."
NBC New York
6 Hurt as SUV Slams Into Line of People Waiting for Food, Smashes Salon: Cops
At least six people waiting in line for food were hurt when an SUV driver inadvertently accelerated and jumped a Bronx curb, slamming into a salon Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. Five of those hurt have serious injuries but are expected to be OK following the 12:15 p.m. accident at East...
NBC New York
Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues
A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
NBC New York
Manhattan Good Samaritan Shot Trying to Break Up Upper West Side Robbery
A Good Samaritan trying to break up a robbery on the Upper West Side was shot early Monday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a store near the corner of Broadway and 71st Street. Police said the location had recently been robbed, and so a 29-year-old man was hanging out with the store employee, a friend of his.
NBC New York
Bleach Thief Whacks 70-Year-Old With Hammer in NYC Laundromat Attack: Cops
A 70-year-old employee at a Brooklyn laundromat was beaten with a hammer as he tried to stop a suspect from stealing from the business, according to police. A man entered the Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville on Aug. 4 just before 5 a.m. and went to the rear of the business, where merchandise was sold. He tried to take items without paying, police said, which is when the worker approached and attempted to stop him.
NBC New York
Cooking Pan Attack Leaves 34-Year-Old Beaten, Walletless in Manhattan: Cops
A 34-year-old man was apparently beaten with cooking pans, then robbed of his phone and wallet, by a group who violently descended on him as he argued with another person in Manhattan late last month, authorities say. According to police, the victim was near Ludlow and Rivington streets on the...
NBC New York
Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
NBC New York
NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops
A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday. According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.
NBC New York
Yonkers City Worker Charged in Hit-Run Death of 16-Year-Old Scooter Rider
The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said. A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, 46, according to the county DA's office. He's accused of striking a 16-year-old on an electric scooter on McLean Avenue just after midnight Aug. 3.
NBC New York
Jasmine Porter Case: Man Charged With Murder in NYC Woman's 1996 Killing
An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation, as the cold case was cracked thanks to a tip and a fresh genetic match.
