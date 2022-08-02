ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Congestion Pricing NYC: MTA Eyes Tolls Up to $23 to Drive Parts of Manhattan

Wish the city would do something to combat all the traffic that has returned to the city since the pandemic? That wish may be granted — and could come at a cost to drivers. A long-delayed environmental assessment looking into the proposal for congestion pricing in Manhattan was finally released Wednesday morning, with the MTA saying the plan would have quite an impact on the city from economic, environmental and transit perspectives.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heat Index#Storm Team 4 Ny#New Yorkers
NBC New York

Chipotle to Pay $20 Million to NYC Workers as Part of Settlement

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Chipotle will pay $20 million to 13,000 workers for violating their right to predictable schedules and paid sick leave. Adams' office said it's the largest fair workweek settlement in the U.S. and the largest worker protection settlement in the city's history. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

1 Hurt in Walk-in Oven ‘Incident' at Stony Brook University: Officials

One person was hurt in some sort of incident involving a walk-in oven at Stony Brook University Wednesday, school officials said. The nature of the person's injuries wasn't clear. The individual was hurt at the Calverton Food Incubator, which according to the university's website "provides a shared-use commercial manufacturing kitchen for 20-C license holders in compliance with local and state ordinances and sanitary regulations."
STONY BROOK, NY
NBC New York

Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC New York

Manhattan Good Samaritan Shot Trying to Break Up Upper West Side Robbery

A Good Samaritan trying to break up a robbery on the Upper West Side was shot early Monday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a store near the corner of Broadway and 71st Street. Police said the location had recently been robbed, and so a 29-year-old man was hanging out with the store employee, a friend of his.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Bleach Thief Whacks 70-Year-Old With Hammer in NYC Laundromat Attack: Cops

A 70-year-old employee at a Brooklyn laundromat was beaten with a hammer as he tried to stop a suspect from stealing from the business, according to police. A man entered the Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville on Aug. 4 just before 5 a.m. and went to the rear of the business, where merchandise was sold. He tried to take items without paying, police said, which is when the worker approached and attempted to stop him.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops

A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday. According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Yonkers City Worker Charged in Hit-Run Death of 16-Year-Old Scooter Rider

The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said. A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, 46, according to the county DA's office. He's accused of striking a 16-year-old on an electric scooter on McLean Avenue just after midnight Aug. 3.
YONKERS, NY
NBC New York

Jasmine Porter Case: Man Charged With Murder in NYC Woman's 1996 Killing

An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation, as the cold case was cracked thanks to a tip and a fresh genetic match.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy