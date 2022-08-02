St. Cloud State University and Two Local Companies Share $550,000 in Training Grant Money

Read on knsiradio.com
Over 1,500 Area Small Businesses Helped by Pandemic Relief
(KNSI) – The Initiative Foundation is celebrating a milestone in COVID-19 pandemic relief. More than 1,500 small businesses across central Minnesota have gotten help after suffering through the economic pain of forced closures and supply chain problems since 2020. In total, the group has handed out over $16 million in grants to mom-and-pop shops through a collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Emily Bertram Promoted at St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce
(KNSI) – Emily Bertram has been promoted to St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications. Bertram just won an award from Midwest Travel Network for best social media destination campaign during her time at Visit Greater St. Cloud. She’ll move from overseeing those functions for the chamber’s convention and tourism arm to planning campaigns for the organization as a whole.
St. Cloud Preparing to Level The Rest of Old Tech High School
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is getting ready to demolish the remaining unused sections of the old Tech High School. According to Monday’s city council agenda, St. Cloud is looking for bids to level the vacated 1955 shop and cafeteria along with the 1975 pool and gymnasium addition at the former school, now the city hall. Officials estimate demolition will cost around $250,000.
Epilepsy Foundation Walk in St. Cloud Set for Thursday, August 4th
(KNSI) — Central Minnesota is the site for the first of eight walks across Minnesota for the Epilepsy Foundation. The 23rd annual walk is in St. Cloud on Thursday, August 4th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eastman Park along the shores of Lake George. Foundation Executive Director Glen Lloyd says the brain disorder affects more people than many may realize.
SCSU Says Save the Date for Homecoming
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University students and alumni can save the date for homecoming this year. Events will be held on campus for six days starting October 17th and going through October 22nd. The SCSU Huskies Men’s Hockey Team will host rival Minnesota State Mankato that weekend.
25th Avenue North Closing Next Week in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – Starting next week, 25th Avenue North is closed between 1st Street North and 8th Street North in St. Cloud. The road resurfacing work is slated to begin on Monday, August 8th. The city’s engineering department does not expect the affected area to be reopened until early September. The estimate is weather dependent.
