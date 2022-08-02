Shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead in south Phoenix

Read on www.azfamily.com
AZFamily
Man found shot, killed inside car in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a man was shot to death inside a car in a Phoenix neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Pete Hernandez shot inside the car. Hernandez was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.
KOLD-TV
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police officer who was shot multiple times nearly eight months ago has made it to another landmark in his recovery. The department said on Thursday, a tracheostomy tube was removed from Officer Tyler Moldovan. “This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never,” the department said in a tweet. The removal also comes more than two months after the 22-year-old returned home to the Valley from a rehab facility. A photo from Phoenix police shows Moldovan was all smiles with his wife holding the tube.
fox10phoenix.com
Child found wandering alone in Laveen, parents located
LAVEEN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has reunited a child who was found wandering alone in Laveen with his family. Officials said the boy was located near 32nd Drive and Olney Avenue on Wednesday. Deputies were able to bring the child back to his family after reaching out...
12news.com
Body camera footage released in Phoenix police shooting
Phoenix police released body camera footage on Wednesday from a police shooting in west Phoenix. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.
L.A. Weekly
Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]
35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
Police: Suspects arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Two suspects are facing several felony charges for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old last week in Tempe. Christian Renteria has allegedly confessed to shooting and killing Ki'Marion Woods on the night of July 28. He was taken into custody by Tempe police earlier this week.
Two men smuggle immigrants resulting in rollover accident and death of a passenger
Matthew Dylan Ramirez and Jesus Madrid-Varela pleaded guilty for transporting undocumented immigrants for money resulting in a rollover accident and the death of a passenger. The post Two men smuggle immigrants resulting in rollover accident and death of a passenger appeared first on KYMA.
actionnews5.com
PD: 19-year-old arrested at mall after firing 30 rounds in parking lot
CHANDLER, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona have arrested a 19-year-old in a shooting incident that occurred at a mall on Monday. The Chandler Police Department reports Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly firing 30 rounds while in the Chandler Fashion Center parking lot the night before.
Glendale Star
Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died
Blake Angerer, the man who was set on fire at a Glendale bus stop earlier this month, has died from his injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department. Just after 4:30 a.m. July 3, Glendale police and firefighters responded to reports of a man on fire at the Circle K located at 5800 W. Olive Avenue.
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
Crazy Video Shows Truck Being Stolen, Towed From Arizona Driveway
The incident was all caught on security cam.
L.A. Weekly
Gavino Munoz Killed in Vehicle Crash on Dobbins Road [Phoenix, AZ]
53-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident near Seventh Street. On July 30th, around 7:00 p.m., near Seventh Street, a pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in a collision. According to authorities, Munoz rear-ended the pickup truck heading east on Dobbins Road. After hitting the pickup truck, he then slid...
He was recruited thru Snapchat to smuggle migrants. Now a Tempe man could be going to prison
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man has pleaded guilty in court to partaking in a human smuggling operation that ended in the death of a 36-year-old woman from Mexico. Matthew Dylan Ramirez, 20, of Tempe has pleaded guilty to crimes committed last May in Arizona and could be sentenced to life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
KTAR.com
Chandler police arrest suspect in shooting that took place outside mall
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple felony charges in relation to a shooting at Chandler Fashion Mall on Monday night, authorities said. Nathaniel Anthony Vensor on Tuesday morning was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from the shooting, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
L.A. Weekly
5 Injured in Car Accident near Alma School Road [Chandler, AZ]
On July 24th, police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a minivan and a car. Furthermore, reports say that at least five people sustained injuries from the accident. Moreover, two adults and two children were reported to have suffered serious injuries. Paramedics transported all involved victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
She was taking care of her father at a home in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man believed girlfriend was next door when he shot, killed two men at west Phoenix hotel, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New information is surfacing after two men were shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel last week. Last Thursday morning, police were called to the HomeTowne Studios Phoenix West hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road and found two men in one of the rooms who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two plead guilty in deadly human smuggling-related rollover wreck
Two suspects pleaded guilty in federal court following a deadly rollover involving alleged human smuggling.
kyma.com
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CNN) - Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain....
