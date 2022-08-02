Crews rescue man stuck inside concrete mixing truck drum

VIENNA, Wis. — Madison Fire Department, DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS crews rescued a man Monday who was stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck.

Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was sent to the 5600 block of County Highway V outside DeForest at around 9:30 p.m. A man had been working on the truck when he fell into the drum. There was no cement in the drum at the time, but it was moving when he fell in.

Crews found an access hatch and entered the drum, but found that the hatch was too small to get the man out. The HURT unit used a plasma cutter to widen the opening, and the man was removed just after 11 p.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

