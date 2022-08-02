ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews rescue man stuck inside concrete mixing truck drum

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
VIENNA, Wis. — Madison Fire Department, DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS crews rescued a man Monday who was stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck.

Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was sent to the 5600 block of County Highway V outside DeForest at around 9:30 p.m. A man had been working on the truck when he fell into the drum. There was no cement in the drum at the time, but it was moving when he fell in.

Crews found an access hatch and entered the drum, but found that the hatch was too small to get the man out. The HURT unit used a plasma cutter to widen the opening, and the man was removed just after 11 p.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
FITCHBURG, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County

August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
nbc15.com

Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US Highway 18 reopens between Cobb, Edmund following crash involving semi

COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m. ﻿ The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office...
COBB, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
MADISON, WI
