Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting.
Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time.UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run
