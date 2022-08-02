ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2022 MLB odds, picks, bets for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays more than 19-1

CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone

Juan Soto, now of the San Diego Padres, is no longer the story of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. That is because the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. Soto, however, remains the story. He's the story in large measure because of what he means to the San Diego lineup and their postseason hopes. He's also the story on account of the very real possibility that he will eventually become baseball's first $500 million man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
numberfire.com

Padres trading C.J. Abrams to Nationals in eight-player deal

The Washington Nationals acquired infielder C.J. Abrams from the San Diego Padres in a package for outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Abrams was part of a package that also included left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, and right-hander Jarlin Susana. The 22-year-old lefty-hitter will likely take over as the Nationals' everyday shortstop for the rest of the season, which would move Luis Garcia to another infield spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon

With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Juan Soto
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap

Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment

Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Steps out of lineup

Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Bogaerts started the past 24 games and will receive Tuesday off after posting an .839 OPS across the first 11 games of the season's second half. Christian Arroyo will take over at shortstop while Yolmer Sanchez starts at the keystone.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#Mets#The New York Mets#The Washington Nationals#Caesars Sportsbook#Alcs#Dodgers#Sportsline
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday

Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench

Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Called up Wednesday

Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Marcano spent just under a month in the minors but will rejoin the active roster after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Over 22 major-league games this year, Marcano has slashed .229/.280/.357 with two homers, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Moves to minors

Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Friday and will head back to the minors with trade-acquisition J.D. Davis being added to the active roster. Vosler has appeared in 23 big-league games this year and has a .288/.351/.530 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment

Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals

Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy