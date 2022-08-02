2022 MLB odds, picks, bets for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays more than 19-1

Read on www.cbssports.com
Related
Phillies, Angles Reportedly Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies rounded out a busy Tuesday by acquiring a former All-Star pitcher. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Philadelphia landed Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Angels will receive outfielder Mickey Moniak. The former No. 1 pick has 12 hits and 10...
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
CBS Sports
Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone
Juan Soto, now of the San Diego Padres, is no longer the story of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. That is because the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. Soto, however, remains the story. He's the story in large measure because of what he means to the San Diego lineup and their postseason hopes. He's also the story on account of the very real possibility that he will eventually become baseball's first $500 million man.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Padres trading C.J. Abrams to Nationals in eight-player deal
The Washington Nationals acquired infielder C.J. Abrams from the San Diego Padres in a package for outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Abrams was part of a package that also included left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, and right-hander Jarlin Susana. The 22-year-old lefty-hitter will likely take over as the Nationals' everyday shortstop for the rest of the season, which would move Luis Garcia to another infield spot.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
NBA・
CBS Sports
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
NFL・
Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon
With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Steps out of lineup
Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Bogaerts started the past 24 games and will receive Tuesday off after posting an .839 OPS across the first 11 games of the season's second half. Christian Arroyo will take over at shortstop while Yolmer Sanchez starts at the keystone.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera uncertain whether he'll return for 2023 season as he deals with knee issues
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter. Via...
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday
Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Called up Wednesday
Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Marcano spent just under a month in the minors but will rejoin the active roster after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Over 22 major-league games this year, Marcano has slashed .229/.280/.357 with two homers, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Vosler: Moves to minors
Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Friday and will head back to the minors with trade-acquisition J.D. Davis being added to the active roster. Vosler has appeared in 23 big-league games this year and has a .288/.351/.530 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
Comments / 0