Premier League

Transfer news, rumors: Man City in talks to sign Sergio Gomez, Cucurella close to join Chelsea, more

By Francesco Porzio
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
BBC

Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella

Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta snubs Barcelona to sign new contract extension

Cesar Azpilicueta has decided to snub Barcelona and extend his contract at Chelsea for another two years, the Premier League club confirmed Thursday. Sources told ESPN that the Spain international reached an agreement to join Barcelona a few months ago but negotiations between both clubs stalled more than expected and Azpilicueta has opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Listen to 'All about: Everton' now

If you are itching to know what Frank Lampard might do to replace the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin you can listen to the latest BBC Sounds podcast on Everton. The clip below will give you some insight and just click here for the full show.
PREMIER LEAGUE

