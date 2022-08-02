Transfer news, rumors: Man City in talks to sign Sergio Gomez, Cucurella close to join Chelsea, more

Read on www.cbssports.com
Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Revs acquire GK Clement Diop from Inter Miami CF
The New England Revolution acquired goalkeeper Clement Diop from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $125,000 in 2023 general allocation
Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta snubs Barcelona to sign new contract extension
Cesar Azpilicueta has decided to snub Barcelona and extend his contract at Chelsea for another two years, the Premier League club confirmed Thursday. Sources told ESPN that the Spain international reached an agreement to join Barcelona a few months ago but negotiations between both clubs stalled more than expected and Azpilicueta has opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Cooper embracing Nottingham Forest’s history for top-flight return | Will Unwin
Steve Cooper has made the city believe in Nottingham Forest again and the fans are putting their faith in him to keep the good times rolling back in the Premier League
Manchester United Vs Brighton Key Match Up: Diogo Dalot and Leonadro Trossard
Manchester United host Brighton on Sunday. There will be some crucial individual battles to expect in the game.
Listen to 'All about: Everton' now
If you are itching to know what Frank Lampard might do to replace the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin you can listen to the latest BBC Sounds podcast on Everton. The clip below will give you some insight and just click here for the full show.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 15: Newcastle
Great things are expected on Tyneside but Eddie Howe spent the club’s new riches well in January and has made more astute signings
