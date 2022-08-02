ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Flight tracker says its site is crashing because of an 'unprecedented' flood of users watching Pelosi's supposed flight to Taiwan

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDmug_0h1nfAGU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzeze_0h1nfAGU00
SPAR19 — possibly carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — is seen on a Flightradar24 map.

Flightradar24

  • Flightradar24 said an "unprecedented" flood of users were watching SPAR19 — a US Air Force plane.
  • The plane was carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from Malaysia to Taiwan.
  • At one point, when the plane entered Taiwan's airspace, over 630,000 people were watching.

A popular flight-tracking site said its server was under strain on Tuesday morning because so many people were watching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight to Taiwan .

Flightradar24 said on Twitter that there was "unprecedented sustained tracking interest" in SPAR19 — the call sign of a US Air Force plane carrying Pelosi en route from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Taipei City, Taiwan.

"Flightradar24 services are under extremely heavy load," the site said. "Some users may currently experience issues accessing the site, our teams are working on restoring full functionality to all users as quickly as possible."

At the time of the tweet, 345,000 people were tracking the flight. Later, when the plane entered Taiwan's airspace, Flightradar24 said 632,000 people were watching. At the time of publication, it was unclear how many people were watching the plane as it made its final descent.

Flightradar24 later said in a statement that SPAR19 was the "most tracked live flight" in the site's history by the time it landed, being watched by over 708,000 people.

When SPAR19 was just a few minutes away from landing, Insider was bounced from the server. A notice on the website said it is experiencing a "high volume of traffic" and has to limit the number of users.

SPAR19 left Kuala Lumpur Tuesday afternoon local time and landed in Taiwan's capital shortly after 10:45 p.m. local time. With Pelosi's arrival , she became the highest-ranking US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

"Our delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy," Pelosi tweeted after landing. "Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region."

Pelosi did not confirm a her visit to Taiwan before arrival. The much-speculated trip, however, enraged Beijing, leading to threatening remarks and repeated warnings to the US.

The White House warned on Monday that China could respond in various ways to Pelosi's visit, including military provocation like firing missiles.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stressed, however, that Beijing has no grounds to use Pelosi's visit as "pretext" for increased military activity near Taiwan — like live-fire military exercises that China conducted near Taiwan last weekend.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Us Air Force#Flight Tracking#Politics Federal#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

565K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy