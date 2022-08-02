ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ranking Big 12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3bP4_0h1neyvF00

The Big 12 is already set to add Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF upon losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

But could the conference further expand amid college conference realignment?

Speculation and rumors surrounding the future of the Big 12 continues to run rampant.

Several sites have ranked potential candidates to join the conference, should it decide to expand.

Take a look at who those sites say are the best options to join the Big 12.

More: ASU's Michael Crow slammed for 2019 Pac-12 comments amid college conference realignment

More: Ranking Big Ten expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference in college realignment

More: Ranking Pac-12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment

Fansided : Ranking the six Pac-12 candidates for expansion

Andrew Miller ranked Arizona No. 6 among possible Pac-12 expansion teams for the Big 12, with ASU No. 5. He had Colorado at No. 4 and Utah at No. 3. Washington was No. 2 and Oregon was No. 1.

Miller wrote of Arizona: "Since the Arizona schools would essentially come as a package deal for the Big 12 in the expansion conversation, it makes sense to keep them together on this list. I also don’t believe that there is much of a gap in terms of the attractiveness between the two Arizona schools.  The Arizona Wildcats do get the bottom spot on this list thanks to the poor state of the football program. Sustainable success was a hard ask in the last few decades for the Arizona football program. Meanwhile, the upside to getting Arizona into the Big 12 would be adding the valuable Phoenix-area TV market and the recruiting grounds in that state. The Wildcats would also bring a nationally established brand to the table in basketball and a competitive baseball program."

More: Pac-12 has been 'fractured' by Big Ten, Big 12 conference realignment, expansion chatter

Heartland Sports : Top Big 12 expansion candidates from Pac-12

Bryan Clinton listed Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado as top candidates to join the Big 12.

Of ASU, he wrote: "I’m going to take the Sun Devils here for a lot of the same reasons that I took Utah. Adding ASU gives Arizona a proper boarding partner and it adds another upper echelon athletic program to the conference. Plus, who wouldn’t want to see a night game in Tempe, Arizona in October? The football program is in a bit of turmoil right now with the NCAA investigation, which almost convinced me to leave them off this list, but adding the national runner-ups in Golf and a Top 10 softball program gives them the nod."

More: Are Pac-12 schools ASU, Arizona a package deal in college conference realignment?

Survey : ASU, Arizona favorites among favorites to join Big 12

The Athletic recently published a survey of fans in the Big 12 conference regarding conference expansion. It included ASU and Arizona as options.

Arizona State (62.5%) and Arizona (61.9%) received the most votes as potential expansion candidates, ahead of Memphis (45.9%), Boise State (30.9%), SMU (29.8%) and Colorado State (21%) in the site's poll.

More: ASU, Arizona not among Pac-12 schools being evaluated for Big Ten expansion, report says

Sooners Wire : Pac-12 schools, SMU among teams Big 12 should target

The site ranked Oregon as the No. 1 team the conference should consider adding in expansion, with Washington No. 2, Utah No. 3, Colorado No. 4,  ASU No. 5 and Arizona No. 6. SMU was ranked No. 7.

Of Oregon, John Williams wrote: "After the latest rounds of realignment, there isn’t a more valuable brand available than the Oregon Ducks. It may be a pipe dream for the Big 12 since the Big Ten potentially has its sights set on the Ducks. However, with maneuvering involving Notre Dame, Oregon may not want to wait on what the Big Ten might do with the Fighting Irish. The Irish would like to remain independent but that will not stop the Big Ten from pursuing. Oregon’s success on the gridiron combined with its backing from Nike founder Phil Knight provides significant value to whichever conference makes the most attractive duck call."

More: Pac-12 conference realignment: ASU's Michael Crow, Arizona's Robert C. Robbins could be key

Hawkeyes Wire : Notre Dame, Pac-12 schools, Boise State top expansion options for Big 12

Jacob Keppen included Notre Dame, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, Stanford, Boise State, Memphis  and SMU among the teams the Big 12 should target in expansion.

Of Stanford, he wrote: "How could anyone forget about Stanford? From a pure academic standpoint, bringing in one of the most prestigious universities in the world is always a smart choice. Stanford would be a great addition to Big 12 baseball, and they’ve had good football teams in the past."

More: Pac-12 football TV ratings: Ranking teams by viewership amid conference realignment rumors

College Football News : UTSA, Memphis, East Carolina, Colorado State, USF top Group of 5 expansion options for Big 12

Pete Fiutak wrote of USF: "It’s INSANE that the Big 12 hasn’t cleaned this up. If you’re going to add UCF, you have to get USF – you own I-4 AND you have the Tampa and Orlando markets. Combine all that with the gigantic enrollments at the two schools, and … the ACC has to give this some thought, too."

More: Pac-12 Conference, leadership slammed amid USC, UCLA Big Ten negotiations news

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ranking Big 12 expansion candidates: Best fits to join conference amid college realignment

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown

The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
deseret.com

Utah football gets commitment from do-everything Hawaii wide receiver

Utah football added to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, this time on the offensive side of the ball. Special teams could also get a boost, too. Hawaii wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho announced his commitment to Kyle Whittingham’s program on social media, with the words, “Utah I’m home!”
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is it safe to go to restaurants, bars and concerts now? How to assess your COVID-19 risk

At this point in the pandemic, with the omicron variant and its subvariants dominating the number of COVID-19 cases, you may be wondering how you can safely go to restaurants, bars, concerts and other places where you'll be in close proximity to lots of people. Besides being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the best way to prevent infection has  not changed much since 2020. ...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

SoCal ATH Drew Faulkner talks new offer from Arizona State

Western (Calif.) athlete Drew Faulkner picked up a scholarship offer from Arizona State earlier in the week and has high interest in the Sun Devils. "I had a good talk with coach (Michael) Fletcher, that's who offered me," Faulkner said. "We talked for a bit and then he told me they were offering me a scholarship and it was definitely a blessing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#College Football#Big 12 Conference#American Football#Byu#Ucf#Sec#Asu
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

ASU's Michael Crow slammed for 2019 Pac-12 comments amid college conference realignment

Some comments Arizona State University President Michael Crow made to The Arizona Republic in 2019 have made the rounds on Twitter amid college conference expansion and realignment discussion. And they are not going over well. Crow was an ardent supporter of former Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott and spoke highly of the future of the conference...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Pac-12 jockeying to try and retain UCLA, John Canzano says on KJR Radio

PAC-12 COMMISSIONER George Kliavkoff is seeking 2024 media rights bids in two forms: with and without UCLA as a member of the conference, John Canzano told KJR Radio hosts Jason Puckett and Jim Moore on Tuesday. “I believe that the Pac-12 in their negotiations with ESPN have asked for a valuation that includes UCLA as part of the conference,” said Canzano.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Florida quarterback transfer Emory Jones up to the challenge for vacant Arizona State spot

Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards has preached the importance of competition from the day he walked on to the Tempe campus for the first time. So it wasn't enough to have five quarterbacks fighting for the starting nod. He went out and got a sixth in University of Florida transfer Emory Jones. When practices for the coming season begin Wednesday the competition will be on. The battle for the spot vacated by three-year starter Jayden Daniels, who...
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Chandler district football media day brings out the championship vibes

Dylan Raiola was wearing his Chandler High game jersey at Wednesday's Chandler Unified School District football media day. He'll be wearing No. 1, which is appropriate. The quarterback is the No. 1-ranked high school football prospect in America in the 2024 class. The No. 1 quarterback. The No. 1 target for the tough opponents the Wolves will face in their quest to bounce back from last year's 20-15 championship game loss to Scottsdale Saguaro and regain the Open Division state...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals assistant James Saxon facing domestic battery charges involving woman in Indiana

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon is facing domestic battery charges in Indiana stemming from an incident there earlier this summer, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY Sports on Friday. Saxon, 56, was visiting a woman in the Indianapolis area on May 7 when they got into an argument at a Costco that escalated upon returning to her home, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. The woman told police that in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy