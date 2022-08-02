Illinois Football: Projected Illini offensive depth chart for 2022

Read on writingillini.com
Oklahoma Position Battles: Backup Quarterback
Davis Beville and General Booty joined the Oklahoma quarterback room this summer with a chance to backup Dillon Gabriel.
Paul Chryst discusses why Wisconsin redshirt freshman RB made switch to fullback
Position changes are nothing new in college football. Most times, players opt to do so, with the input of their coaches, as they look to gain playing time they otherwise wouldn’t receive at their original spot. For Wisconsin, that’s what happened with running back Jackson Acker, who played twice...
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Cornelius Johnson enters senior season as a leader in Michigan WR room
Cornelius Johnson led the Michigan football team in both receptions and yards in 2021, and he returns for his senior season as a leader of a deep receiver corps. “I’m trying to be particularly close with everybody,” he said during the program’s trip around the state. He roomed with freshman Darrius Clemons for a portion of their travels and says he bonded with everybody in his position group.
LSU football: Brian Kelly issues challenge to the family’s star wide receiver
Brian Kelly challenges LSU football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to be the best in the game. Not to say there is trouble brewing within Brian Kelly’s LSU football family, but he is just getting started when it comes to firing up Kayshon Boutte ahead of their first season working together.
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles in his bag already with latest position switch
Jim Knowles is in his bag, having a kicker switch positions on his Ohio State football defense. After hardly playing at all the last two seasons, Ohio State football kicker Jake Seibert is looking to emerge as a cornerback on Jim Knowles’ first Buckeyes defense. “He wanted to kind...
Preview and full Michigan football depth chart with fall camp beginning
Michigan football is finally here, albeit unofficially for fans, as the Wolverines get to work with eyes on the 2022 season with fall camp officially beginning on Wednesday. The start of fall camp marks the one-month-to-go point for the maize and blue, as the regular season will commence on Sept. 3 with Colorado State coming to The Big House. But who will see the field at each position is a different story.
Hoops notebook: Matthew Mayer back injury unconcerning for Underwood; Perrin impressing at U18s
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t sound concerned about Matthew Mayer. The transfer from Baylor joined the Illinois men’s basketball team in July — a shorter summer session compared to the rest of the team — but was limited by a back injury early on. Underwood isn’t concerned about any long-term issues for the talented forward who is using his last year of eligibility in Champaign.
Michigan football trending for 2023 tight end
Michigan football already has one tight end committed to the 2023 class in Oswego (Ill.) three-star Deakon Tonielli. But it appears that the Wolverines aren’t quite done yet. During the maize and blue’s big visit weekend last week, the BBQ at the Big House, they hosted a three-star athlete...
Report: Significant Gender Pay Gap Remains for NCAA Referees
Within the 15 NCAA conferences looked at, male referees tend to earn about 22% more than females doing the same job.
Florida football begin anew with Billy Napier at the helm
Florida endured a tough 2021 season which saw the firing of Dan Mullen. A new era begins with Billy Napier, hoping to turn the Gators back into a winner. Florida started off the 2021 season 3-1, the one blemish being a close two-point loss to Alabama. But what followed was a disaster. An upset loss to Kentucky, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout loss to 18-point underdog South Carolina put the Gators on the brink. Head coach Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but it was a band-aid for what was a larger problem.
