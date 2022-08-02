Illinois Football: Projected Illini offensive depth chart for 2022

Cornelius Johnson led the Michigan football team in both receptions and yards in 2021, and he returns for his senior season as a leader of a deep receiver corps. “I’m trying to be particularly close with everybody,” he said during the program’s trip around the state. He roomed with freshman Darrius Clemons for a portion of their travels and says he bonded with everybody in his position group.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO