30-yo Bodybuilder and Navy Veteran Josh Crane Sacrifices Life While Rescuing Two Rafters Along American River

By Doug Murray
 3 days ago
Comments

Elvin Witherspoon
2d ago

dam. our veterans don't get enough credit at all. Rest easy sir. God chooses people like you to get their wings immediately because you'll sacrifice so much for the love of helping others.

#SayItLoud
2d ago

Geeez!!!! When you’re a real life hero!!! He stepped into action so quick. It’s this sacrifice that makes you just wish you could be there to see him earn his wings and be let into heaven.

Deanna Hobson
2d ago

god says there is no greater sacrifice then to give your life to save another, may he enjoy his place in heaven. May your family take easy in knowing you have earned your rest.

IN THIS ARTICLE
