Mercury vs. Sun Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 2 (Fade Phoenix on the Road)

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Fan Favorite Restaurant Closing This WeekendGreyson FChandler, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 5 (Robbie Ray Looking To Bounce Back At Home)
Angels: +1.5 (-130) 7 (Over: -110/Under: -110) I’m taking the Mariners on the runline today for one simple reason. The Angels find ways to lose. Los Angeles hit seven home runs in one game and still found a way to lose. Without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, there’s not much I like about what the Angels offer in this game.
NBA rumors: This 3-team Donovan Mitchell trade would break the Association
Donovan Mitchell was made available by the Utah Jazz a month ago. With little movement, every trade rumor is worth reporting. Forget a trade rumor — what about a three-team trade rumor?. The Knicks, Jazz and Lakers have provided us with that juicy gossip. Per Michael Scotto of Hoops...
NBA・
LOOK: Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Post
On Friday, Steph Curry posted a video to Instagram. Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in June.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Nationals, White Sox, & Yankees With Massive Pitching Advantages)
My dog, Kemba, is currently napping on a comfy blanket between my legs as I type, curled up in the sweetest way with his paws overlapping each other. It's absolutely adorable, and tells me I need to go buy a bunch more comfy blankets. Luckily for us, today's MLB slate oozes with value and my pockets will be deeper once I'm through with this parlay.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (The Two Worst 1st Inning Offense Head-to-Head)
I’ll let you see behind the curtain a little bit for today’s NRFI and YRFI bet. I’m down in South Carolina for my family vacation. A week at the beach sounds great right? Well yeah, but there’s no sports betting in this state so it could be better. That’s why I have to live vicariously through all of you, and maybe my favorite baseball bets are No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning.
Journeyman NBA guard hates on Steph Curry for being ‘one-dimensional’
Mike James — yes that Mike James — threw some hate at Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Everyone’s gotta stay relevant. James currently plays in the EuroLeague, so it’s fair to question how much room he has to judge. However, James’ critiques are pointed, rather than just your average, general hate.
Report: Significant Gender Pay Gap Remains for NCAA Referees
Within the 15 NCAA conferences looked at, male referees tend to earn about 22% more than females doing the same job.
