ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Boeing Classic kids’ events: Learn to golf, or watch the pros (or both)

By Kathryn Mueller
seattleschild.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.seattleschild.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
talkbusiness.net

Walton-led nonprofit to buy military museum in Washington

A new nonprofit started by Bentonville entrepreneur and philanthropist Steuart Walton will acquire the Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Wash., according to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but proceeds will be earmarked for philanthropy. Directed by Walton, the nonprofit...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie, WA
Snoqualmie, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
livingsnoqualmie.com

Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus

Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
NORTH BEND, WA
seattleschild.com

Look up! Blue Angels practice and air show schedule 2022

The Blue Angels are back in town for Seafair. When they are in the air you won’t be able to avoid hearing the deafening jet engines of these seven planes flying overhead as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron perform their acrobatic stunts, maneuvers, and formations over Lake Washington. The performance will include the new Boeing F/A 18 Super Hornet Jet, which is said to be bigger, louder and faster than ever.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Multiple Sclerosis#Boeing Classic
Eater

An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville

Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING-5

New 'ear seeding' trend is based on traditional Chinese medicine

EDMONDS, Wash. — New beauty trend “ear seeding” is sweeping TikTok — but it’s actually based on ancient Chinese medicine, and you can have it done in Edmonds. Trinda Hartman is a licensed reflexology practitioner and massage therapist with a certificate in ear seeding. "I...
EDMONDS, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!

August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Sports
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle

A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
SEATTLE, WA
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

The Icicle Fund Helps Many in Washington State

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking for a base camp in the Cascade Mountains for your next adventure? You’ve found it!. Set on the banks of Icicle Creek, at the base of a steep canyon just two hours from Seattle, Sleeping Lady combines rustic luxury, superb cuisine, art and music. You can find endless recreational opportunities here to create a stay inspired by nature. Sleeping Lady and the land it occupies has a rich and storied past.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy