Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line

It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About 'the Grit, the Grind, the Edge'

When former NBA player Mark Jackson was growing up in New York City during the 1970's, his 90-minute daily commute to school included two trains and two buses. "My mom and dad didn't know where I was at the majority of the day," Jackson, 57, tells PEOPLE of his childhood in New York City. However, the Brooklyn-born baller that learned to hoop on the city's concrete courts insists, "It wasn't reckless, it's just the way it was."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyrese Haliburton
Deandre Ayton
Buddy Hield
Duncan Robinson
Yardbarker

Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA

A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks Should Focus on Trade for Kevin Durant, Not Donovan Mitchell

As much as the New York Knicks love the idea of trading for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, they should set the bar even higher, especially if Utah GM Danny Ainge refuses to come off of his substantial asking price. With the Knicks being hesitant to give up what is...
Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Pacers Signing Deividas Sirvydis To One-Year Deal

Sirvydis, 22, is 6-foot-8 and was selected by the Mavericks with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Pistons shortly after that. He appeared in 20 games with the Pistons in 2020-21, and three last season. He has also spent time with the Motor City Cruise of the G League, and played for the Pelicans’ summer team last month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

