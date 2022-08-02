ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Valley, PA

salus.edu

WATN: Max Saeger, MS ‘19

His job as a speech therapist is “pretty taxing,” so when Max Saeger, MS ‘19, gets home from work, he likes to relax by singing. He’s been singing in school and community choirs since he was in elementary school, and would someday love to pursue more organized community-based singing.
ELKINS PARK, PA
CBS Philly

Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Main Line Media News

Small church in Bridgeport stands tall in Ukrainian tradition

UPPER MERION — The spiritual home of the Greater King of Prussia’ area’s Ukrainian Catholics, from Upper Merion to Bridgeport, from West Conshohocken to Norristown and beyond, is St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic. The local Ukrainian Catholic worship community, located at the corner of Hurst Street and Union Avenue in Bridgeport, was founded in July of 1924 with Father Eugene Bartosh as founding pastor. He served for approximately 10 years. Father Nicholas Lizak served as 2nd pastor during the late 1930s and early years of World War II. The parish rectory was built in 1941 to accommodate Father Lizak, his wife and two children. In 1944 a school building was erected.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield

Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades

Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the TradesImage via Williamson College of the Trades. Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Minnesota, his interest in music and football, his decision to go to West Point, and finally become the president of Williamson College of the Trades, a private men’s three-year junior vocational college near Media frequently referred to as the Harvard of trade schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire

The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs.Image via News 19 WLTX (Columbia, S.C.) at YouTube. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Overall unemployment rates across region, Pennsylvania continue recovery

The unemployment picture across Pennsylvania and the region continues to show improvement despite slight downward fluctuations in unemployment rates in several counties from May to June. That is according to data released Tuesday, Aug. 2, by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Greater Philadelphia. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SoJO 104.9

Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills

A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
CAMDEN, NJ
MyChesCo

The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!

COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Milk Jawn Is Finally Open! Free Ice Cream for the First 100 People In Line!

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave. and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

