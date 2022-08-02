Read on mlk50.com
When eviction is on the line, some judges are helpful. Some are not.
When tenants on the verge of eviction show up at Shelby County General Sessions Court, most don’t know what their hearing will be like or what they’re supposed to say. And many haven’t heard that millions of federal dollars have been set aside to help people in their situation.
Power and controversy: Why the Juvenile Judge election matters￼
On Aug. 4, Shelby County residents will vote to elect 35 judges. But one stands out for the position’s power and the recent controversy surrounding it. The Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge runs a $13 million operation that deals with the mistreatment of children, juveniles who have been accused of minor offenses and those who have been accused of violence. The judge appoints the 11 magistrates who hear many of the cases, sets punishments and decides which cases to transfer to the adult criminal justice system when the District Attorney requests such a transfer. And, they are only elected once every eight years.
Juvenile justice is no joke
Back in 1999, I was watching the movie “Life” with Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence when it hit me: This isn’t funny. It wasn’t because of any individual scene (although I don’t think the film is either of the comedians’ greatest roles); it was the premise that disturbed me. If you’re not familiar, “Life” is a kind of buddy dramedy about two men, in 1932, who get wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for life, and eventually develop a strong friendship.
Steve Mulroy blows out Weirich; Tarik Sugarmon wins as well
The fundamental question asked of Shelby County residents in the district attorney race was “What do you want justice to look like?”. With the election of Steve Mulroy, the answer, at its simplest, seems to be “different.”. Different than it has been for the last 11 years under...
Abortion ruling adds urgency to need for uninsured Tennesseans to gain coverage
This story has been republished with permission from the Tennessee Lookout. Read the original story here. In the decade since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling left Medicaid expansion decisions to individual states, healthcare advocates have tried — and failed — to get Tennessee’s GOP-led General Assembly and Republican governors on board.
Before you vote Thursday, consult these cheat sheets
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is pro-Democracy, which means we’re big fans of voting. Our namesake, after all, called the right to vote one of “the highest mandates of our democratic tradition” in his 1957 “Give Us the Ballot” speech. We see our role as giving...
Changes in the bail system seem close, but it’s on the ballot, too
Of all the overlapping issues in Shelby County criminal and juvenile court systems, cash bail may be the closest to seeing some reform with the Aug. 4 election Thursday. For years, legal experts in Memphis and across Tennessee have said the Shelby County court system uses money bail to “set a price tag for your freedom” and regularly targets poor, Black and brown residents.
A month after abortion ruling, closed clinics and uncertainty in Tennessee
This story has been republished with permission from Tennessee Lookout. Read the original story here. In the month since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal guarantee to an abortion, at least two Tennessee clinics have announced they will close, other providers are directing patients out of state and advocates are gearing up for upcoming battles at the state Capitol.
