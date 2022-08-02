ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLK50

Power and controversy: Why the Juvenile Judge election matters￼

On Aug. 4, Shelby County residents will vote to elect 35 judges. But one stands out for the position’s power and the recent controversy surrounding it. The Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge runs a $13 million operation that deals with the mistreatment of children, juveniles who have been accused of minor offenses and those who have been accused of violence. The judge appoints the 11 magistrates who hear many of the cases, sets punishments and decides which cases to transfer to the adult criminal justice system when the District Attorney requests such a transfer. And, they are only elected once every eight years.
MLK50

Juvenile justice is no joke

Back in 1999, I was watching the movie “Life” with Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence when it hit me: This isn’t funny. It wasn’t because of any individual scene (although I don’t think the film is either of the comedians’ greatest roles); it was the premise that disturbed me. If you’re not familiar, “Life” is a kind of buddy dramedy about two men, in 1932, who get wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for life, and eventually develop a strong friendship.
MLK50

Before you vote Thursday, consult these cheat sheets

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is pro-Democracy, which means we’re big fans of voting. Our namesake, after all, called the right to vote one of “the highest mandates of our democratic tradition” in his 1957 “Give Us the Ballot” speech. We see our role as giving...
MLK50

Changes in the bail system seem close, but it’s on the ballot, too

Of all the overlapping issues in Shelby County criminal and juvenile court systems, cash bail may be the closest to seeing some reform with the Aug. 4 election Thursday. For years, legal experts in Memphis and across Tennessee have said the Shelby County court system uses money bail to “set a price tag for your freedom” and regularly targets poor, Black and brown residents.
MLK50

A month after abortion ruling, closed clinics and uncertainty in Tennessee

This story has been republished with permission from Tennessee Lookout. Read the original story here. In the month since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal guarantee to an abortion, at least two Tennessee clinics have announced they will close, other providers are directing patients out of state and advocates are gearing up for upcoming battles at the state Capitol.
MLK50

MLK50

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

