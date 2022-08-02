On Aug. 4, Shelby County residents will vote to elect 35 judges. But one stands out for the position’s power and the recent controversy surrounding it. The Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge runs a $13 million operation that deals with the mistreatment of children, juveniles who have been accused of minor offenses and those who have been accused of violence. The judge appoints the 11 magistrates who hear many of the cases, sets punishments and decides which cases to transfer to the adult criminal justice system when the District Attorney requests such a transfer. And, they are only elected once every eight years.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 24 DAYS AGO