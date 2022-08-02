ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sir Lewis Hamilton becomes part of Broncos ownership

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7Ccm_0h1nb8RR00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday morning that Sir Lewis Hamilton will be a part of the Broncos Walton-Penner family ownership group .

Hamilton is a seven-time Formula One World Champion. He was officially knighted from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle in December.

The ownership group includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner, according to a statement from Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis . Walton also said investor Mellody Hobson has joined the ownership group, as well as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice .

Broncos sale clears hurdle ahead of final approval

Walton released the following statement on behalf of the ownership group:

“We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirt and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization,” Walton shared.

Hamilton, 37, is a driver for the Mercedes F1 team .

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports,” Hamilton shared on Twitter .

Walton, the head of the ownership group, is hoping to purchase the team for a record $4.65 billion sale .

Walton is the chairman of the Walmart Board and an heir to Sam Walton, the company’s founder. Forbes estimates his net worth at $58.8 billion . He would be the richest owner in the NFL, if the deal is approved.

Condoleezza Rice joins new Broncos ownership group

Darrin Duber-Smith, a senior lecturer at Metropolitan State University of Denver, told FOX31 Hamilton will increase the visibility of the Broncos around the world.

“There’s going to be quite a bit of international attention, quite a bit of crossover with the racing world,” Duber-Smith said.

Hamilton has 29 million followers on Instagram, is on the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes and, as Duber-Smith pointed out, is another diverse voice in the ownership group.

“There’s been a lot of pressure I think, both within the NFL and also externally, to really increase the representation in terms of the ownership,” he said.

Duber-Smith said the construction of the new team signals stability, which is good for the Broncos.

“That attracts good employees. So, you attract good coaches. and you attract good players and people want to be part of the new system,” Duber-Smith said.

Multiple reports indicate the final vote will go down on Aug. 9 in Minnesota. 24 of the league’s 31 other owners will need to approve of the sale, according to ProFootball Talk’s Mike Florio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"

ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss

After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Penner
Person
Mellody Hobson
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Rob Walton
Person
Sam Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Broncos#Walmart#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver

After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
DENVER, CO
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Now Part-Owner Of The Denver Broncos

As of yesterday, Lewis Hamilton is now a co-owner of the Denver Broncos, a football franchise based in Denver, Colorado. The 7-time F1 world champion now sits alongside Rob Walton, heir to Walmart. Walton bid AUD 6.71 billion under the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for the team. Hamilton already has connections to the Colorado with […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Now Part-Owner Of The Denver Broncos appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy