What you can enjoy at the Niagara County Fair this week, August 3-7
Food, entertainment, 4-H animals, exhibits and more are available to enjoy for five days of fair fun in Niagara County. From August 3-7 you can enjoy some new acts as well, like a hypnotist, an air sculptor and Checkers the Inventor.
Net proceeds from the fair support CCE-Niagara County year-round programming and services. So, when you visit the Niagara County Fair, you are supporting the families, children, farmers and communities of Niagara County.
Tickets are $8/person Wednesday - Saturday, Sunday $5/person or $15/car. Children 6 and under will be admitted free, each day. There's a weekly (five-day) entry pass is available for $25.00. Parking is also free at 4487 Lake Avenue, Lockport, NY.
The following rules will be enforced by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department:
- NO possession or consumption of alcohol or drugs. Consumption of beer in the beer/food tent on Friday, August 5th and Saturday, August 6th (6pm – 11pm) in the designated area is permitted.
- NO dogs or other pets are allowed, with the exception of service dogs.
- NO possession of firearms or other weapons.
- NO roller blades, bikes, or skateboards.
- NO unauthorized, motorized vehicles i.e., golf carts, ATVs, motorcycles, etc., may be driven on the grounds while the fair is open other than in the designated parking areas unless authorized by CCE-Niagara County.
