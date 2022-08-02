What you can enjoy at the Niagara County Fair this week, August 3-7

Food, entertainment, 4-H animals, exhibits and more are available to enjoy for five days of fair fun in Niagara County. From August 3-7 you can enjoy some new acts as well, like a hypnotist, an air sculptor and Checkers the Inventor.

Net proceeds from the fair support CCE-Niagara County year-round programming and services. So, when you visit the Niagara County Fair, you are supporting the families, children, farmers and communities of Niagara County.

Tickets are $8/person Wednesday - Saturday, Sunday $5/person or $15/car. Children 6 and under will be admitted free, each day. There's a weekly (five-day) entry pass is available for $25.00. Parking is also free at 4487 Lake Avenue, Lockport, NY.

The following rules will be enforced by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department: