ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Corabi Says Nikki Sixx Gave ‘No Response’ When He Asked for Advice on Son’s Drug Addiction

By Alicia Selin
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on loudwire.com

Comments / 63

Cheryl lynn
3d ago

the advice is does the son admit he has a problem?...if not then it's all up to the youngman to want to change enter recovery and get your life back...I'm in recovery 25 years addicted now 7 years clean and sober.with God all things are possible

Reply(9)
19
Erin13
2d ago

He was talking to an addict... what advice would an addict have other than never start using drugs. Just don't do it. Not even one time with any kind of drug.

Reply
6
Robert Lumbrusco
2d ago

I met Nikki in 84 and 86 in Germany. I'm glad I met him then. He was a nice guy. From what I've read lately, not so much.

Reply(4)
4
Related
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx slams musicians who use Mötley Crüe for clout

Nikki Sixx has apparently had enough of other musicians dropping Motley Crue’s name for clout, and has shared his displeasure on Twitter. “Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour, or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!” The bassist tweeted.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hanoi Rocks Guitarist Says Nikki Sixx Never Thanked Him for Saving His Life

In an interview this week, former Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy called Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx a "second-class citizen," seemingly based on his perception of Sixx's past. McCoy, pictured above at right, played in Hanoi Rocks, the defunct Finnish hard rock band, through their '80s heyday and 2000s reunion. Crue and Hanoi Rocks were friendly back in the day.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Corabi
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Donna D'errico
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party

American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?

Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Drugs#Heroin Addiction#The Chuck Shute Podcast
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy