John Corabi Says Nikki Sixx Gave ‘No Response’ When He Asked for Advice on Son’s Drug Addiction

Read on loudwire.com
Cheryl lynn
3d ago
the advice is does the son admit he has a problem?...if not then it's all up to the youngman to want to change enter recovery and get your life back...I'm in recovery 25 years addicted now 7 years clean and sober.with God all things are possible
Reply(9)
19
Erin13
2d ago
He was talking to an addict... what advice would an addict have other than never start using drugs. Just don't do it. Not even one time with any kind of drug.
Reply
6
Robert Lumbrusco
2d ago
I met Nikki in 84 and 86 in Germany. I'm glad I met him then. He was a nice guy. From what I've read lately, not so much.
Reply(4)
4
Related
thebrag.com
Nikki Sixx slams musicians who use Mötley Crüe for clout
Nikki Sixx has apparently had enough of other musicians dropping Motley Crue’s name for clout, and has shared his displeasure on Twitter. “Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour, or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!” The bassist tweeted.
Nikki Sixx Wants to ‘Stretch Motley Crue’s Audience’ With New Soundtrack Song
The upcoming horror-thriller flick that stars members of Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach — The Retaliators —now has an official theme, "The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)." Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said he hopes it will "stretch Motley Crue's audience to new fans. " It emerged alongside a music video on Friday (Aug. 5).
Hanoi Rocks Guitarist Says Nikki Sixx Never Thanked Him for Saving His Life
In an interview this week, former Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy called Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx a "second-class citizen," seemingly based on his perception of Sixx's past. McCoy, pictured above at right, played in Hanoi Rocks, the defunct Finnish hard rock band, through their '80s heyday and 2000s reunion. Crue and Hanoi Rocks were friendly back in the day.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party
American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?
Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
Popculture
Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed
Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up
Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Says She Wouldn’t Be Where She Is Without Access to Abortion
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey shared her thoughts on the new Supreme Court abortion ruling. She says her life would be very different if she didn't have abortion access.
Essence
Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding
Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jack Osbourne welcomes fourth baby, his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, welcomed their first child together on July 9. The “Osbournes” alum, 36, waited nearly three weeks to announce his daughter Maple’s arrival via Instagram. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” he captioned a Wednesday...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?
Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
Ashley Judd spoke out about the tragic passing of her beloved mother, singer Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at 76 just three months ago. Radar has learned that her greatest wish for Naomi is that "when she transitioned, she was hopefully able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried."
Eric Clapton Once Said He’ll ‘Never, Ever Recover’ From One Decision He Made After His Son’s Tragic Accident
After Eric Clapton's 4-year-old-son experienced a tragic accident, the musician made a fear-based choice from which he didn't expect ever to recover.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina, Pooch And More Alums React To Daniel's Shocking Scene With Nicole And Taylor
Janelle Pierzina, Pooch, and other former Houseguests had thoughts after Big Brother's latest shocking scene.
‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Was Relieved She Could Let Her ‘Darker Freak Flag Fly’
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has a lot to say about her time on the set of the hit movie. She also shared some secrets about her time on a few other acting projects. Here's what she said about letting her "freak flag fly."
EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening
Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
Loudwire
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 63