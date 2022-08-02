ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Wide Street around 9:30 a.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance. They arrived to find a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

