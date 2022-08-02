Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Wide Street around 9:30 a.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance. They arrived to find a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
