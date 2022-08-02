Kansas is first state to vote on abortion since ending of Roe

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today, Kansas is holding the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their Legislature to regulate abortion.

The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution is being closely watched as a barometer of liberal voters' anger over the June ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion.

Polls opened Tuesday across Kansas. Election officials anticipated the abortion measure will draw more voters. Polls were busy Tuesday morning, with lines reported at some locations. Typically, primary elections in Kansas are limited to the two major parties, but unaffiliated voters can cast a vote in this election for the constitutional amendment. Advance in-person voting and mail ballots were up in the large counties of Sedgwick, Johnson and Wyandotte counties compared to the 2018 primary election.

The Kansas measure is a response to a state Supreme Court decision in 2019 declaring that access to abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy and a “fundamental” right under the state's Bill of Rights. The Kansas measure would add language to the state constitution saying that it doesn't grant a right to abortion, which would allow elected lawmakers to regulate it. Kentucky will vote in November on adding similar language to its constitution.

KNSS Radio

Abortion question boosts early Kansas voting for primary

Early voting is surging in Kansas ahead of next week’s statewide abortion vote and the electorate so far is leaning more Democratic than usual. The Kansas secretary of state's office reported Tuesday that more than 2½ times as many people had cast early ballots compared to the same point in 2018. Voters will decide Aug. 2 whether to amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to regulate abortion. In early voting, 42% have been cast by Democrats. Over the past 10 years, Republicans have cast twice as many ballots as Democrats in primaries. Polling suggests that Democrats are stronger abortion supporters.
KNSS Radio

Sen. Marshall helps lead statue unveiling of Amelia Earhart in U.S. Capitol

Today, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. helped kick start the statue unveiling of Amelia Earhart during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol. After waiting more than 20 years, Amelia Earhart’s statue will replace fellow Atchison native and former U.S. Senator John Ingalls as a part of the renowned collection of statues in the U.S. Capitol. She will join President Dwight D. Eisenhower, our 34th President and Abilene native, as one of Kansas’ tribute statues. You may click HERE for video of Senator Marshall’s opening prayer.
KNSS Radio

Court: Kansas election software change violated law

The Kansas Court of Appeals has ruled that the state's open records law was violated when office computer software was altered to suppress data sought by a voting-rights advocate. The decision directed a trial-court judge to order Secretary of State Scott Schwab to reverse the change so that the software...
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

