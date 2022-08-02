ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

High school sports: Here's what's happening with Bloomington area teams August 1-7

By Seth Tow, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

High school sports are back.

Fall season officially began on August 1. For most sports, that just meant the beginning of official practices. But girls' golf is already off and running. We'll update those results here throughout the week.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Girls' golf

Owen Valley 234, Edgewood 235

Candace Rosemeier had a 55, Amara Hanson a 56 to pace Mustangs in season opener at Cascades.

Monday, Aug. 1

Girls' golf

Bloomington South Invitational

Bloomington South hosted a season-opening invitational Monday at the Bloomington Country Club. The Panthers finished in 12th as a team at 435 strokes. They were the only local team competing in the field. Sophomore Melanie Southern got her season off to a solid start with a 78. Carmel came out with the win at 301 strokes.

Plainfield Invitational

Bloomington North was slated to open its girls' golf season at Deer Creek, but full results have not been posted or reported. No. 9 Zionsville won with a 322, followed by the host Quakers (343) and Brownsburg (348). Zionsville's Maddie Diedrich was medalist with a 72.

Follow Herald-Times sports reporter Seth Tow on Twitter @SethTow, or email him at stow@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: High school sports: Here's what's happening with Bloomington area teams August 1-7

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

11 IU basketball players benefit from latest Hoosiers for Good NIL allocation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hoosiers For Good Inc signed a basketball class of 11 community-minded Indiana University athletes who will use their platform and influence to raise awareness for six new Indiana charity partners. “We’ve had new registrants for our Push, Paddle, Pedal Challenge that Trayce and Race are involved...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, IN
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Carmel, IN
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Brownsburg, IN
Fox 59

Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
newsnowdc.com

Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, Bloomington

Shannon Rae Keenan, 48, of Bloomington, died Sunday, July 31, at her home. She was born June 25, 1974, to Kenneth and Carol (Hurt) Maier. She was raised by her mother and sister. Shannon grew up playing basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. She moved to Jasper with her family in 1986...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale

We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Sports Reporter#Highschoolsports#Edgewood#Plainfield Invitational
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cbs4indy.com

Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight; more storms are likely through the weekend

Indianapolis saw its 17th, 90° day of the year Wednesday. It was a hot, humid day with heat index above 100°. An approaching cold front brought strong storms with gusty winds, into the state this evening. 1 to 3 inches of rain soaked the westernmost counties of the state. Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight but our severe storm threat has diminished. Up to a quarter inch of rain will fall overnight and patchy dense fog is likely by sunrise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Wayne Kidd

Wayne Kidd, 67, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Wayne County Kentucky July 28, 1955, to his loving parents Hulen D. Kidd and Myra Estelle (Morrow)Kidd Rush. His wife of 32 years, Tammy (Stone) Kidd, survives him.
BEDFORD, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead

A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County. Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law. Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree,...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Ultimate Unexplained

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack A. Silvers

Jack A. Silvers, 71, of Bedford, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31th at St. Francis Hospital in Greenwood, IN. Born July 4, 1951, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Frank Orville and Eva Catherine (Bell) Silvers. He married Marsha L. Horner on July 21, 1973, and she survives. He was a stone breaker and quarry worker in Lawrence and Monroe Counties. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 101 st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
JASONVILLE, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy