High school sports are back.

Fall season officially began on August 1. For most sports, that just meant the beginning of official practices. But girls' golf is already off and running. We'll update those results here throughout the week.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Girls' golf

Owen Valley 234, Edgewood 235

Candace Rosemeier had a 55, Amara Hanson a 56 to pace Mustangs in season opener at Cascades.

Monday, Aug. 1

Girls' golf

Bloomington South Invitational

Bloomington South hosted a season-opening invitational Monday at the Bloomington Country Club. The Panthers finished in 12th as a team at 435 strokes. They were the only local team competing in the field. Sophomore Melanie Southern got her season off to a solid start with a 78. Carmel came out with the win at 301 strokes.

Plainfield Invitational

Bloomington North was slated to open its girls' golf season at Deer Creek, but full results have not been posted or reported. No. 9 Zionsville won with a 322, followed by the host Quakers (343) and Brownsburg (348). Zionsville's Maddie Diedrich was medalist with a 72.

Follow Herald-Times sports reporter Seth Tow on Twitter @SethTow, or email him at stow@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: High school sports: Here's what's happening with Bloomington area teams August 1-7