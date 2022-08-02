ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Ellis Park trainer works to make most of three-horse stable: 'Nothing but good luck here'

By Jennie Rees
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363Fqg_0h1nZ66N00
  • Tut's Revenge, Pyramid Princess in stakes races this weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. — Trainer Shea Stuart, in his first full summer racing in Kentucky, has a three-horse stable. But two of those horses are scheduled to run in stakes this weekend at the RUNHAPPY Meet at Ellis Park.

Stuart plans to run Tut’s Revenge in either Saturday’s $70,000 R.A. Cowboy Jones Overnight Stakes at a mile on dirt or Sunday’s $100,000 Evan Williams Turf Mile, a race in which Tut’s Revenge was second last year. Stuart also has Pyramid Princess for Sunday’s $100,000 Centennial Distaff Turf Mile, a race he hopes serves as a launching pad to running next month at Kentucky Downs.

Both horses are owned by Iowa-based Claim to Fame Stable and are related - in human terms, Pyramid Princess would be Tut’s Revenge’s aunt.

Tut’s Revenge finished second by a neck in the $75,000 Jeff Hall Memorial on July 24. Sunday’s $100,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint at 5 1/2 furlongs is a third option for this weekend for the 6-year-old gelding. The 11-time career winner also was second in an Ellis Park allowance last summer, leaving him with three seconds in three starts at the track, the defeats coming by two necks and a half-length.

“He’s awesome," Stuart said. "He’s going to try 100 percent whenever he goes out there. He’s just really cool to be around. Very happy boy. Likes his friends. Loves peppermints - gets about a bag a day. He’s right there every race, and he likes it here. Likes to watch the horses train, watches the races every day.”

Pyramid Princess is out of the Elusive Quality mare Triple O'Five, who already has produced three stakes-winners. That includes Cat Five' O, the mom of Tut's Revenge. The 4-year-old Pyramid Princess will make her stakes debut after winning three of her five starts.

“She’s had three really good works here so far,” Stuart said. “She was at Keeneland before she came here. Hopefully she’s ready to roll.”

The 38-year-old Stuart is a third-generation trainer around the Midwest and Southwest. He works in conjunction with his dad, Clinton, the winner of 1,170 races and currently stabled at Minnesota’s Canterbury Park. Shea Stuart’s first venture to the Pea Patch was last summer, when he was here for a month with Tut’s Revenge, a triple stakes-winner who has earned of $457,972.

Either Tut's Revenge or Pyramid Princess could give Stuart his first victory at the Pea Patch. With his third horse, My My Munny, finishing fifth in an allowance race Sunday after an earlier runner-up effort, Stuart has four seconds out of five career Ellis Park starts. He's hoping this meet proves the launching pad to a Kentucky base at Ellis Park while returning to Oaklawn Park for the winter.

“I’m content to just have a small little stable,” said Stuart, who is expecting to add several 2-year-olds to his Ellis stable soon. “I do most of the work myself. I’m trying to get moved into Kentucky. It’s pretty nice because I can stay here and just go into Hot Springs (Arkansas, for Oaklawn’s five-month meet). I love the facilities here. Knock on wood, I’ve had nothing but good luck here. It’s a nice place to train. It’s quiet. I love it here.”

The Cowboy Jones Memorial pays tribute to the Ellis Park icon known as much for being a character as for his riding, which included him just falling just short of becoming the first jockey to win a race in seven different decades. Jones died April 25 at age 79.

Saturday’s $70,000 stakes kicks off a big weekend, with Ellis Park staging four $100,000 turf stakes on Sunday: Evan Williams Turf Mile, Centennial Distaff Turf Mile, Twin Spires Turf Sprint and Laguna Distaff Turf Sprint. Sunday also is RUNHAPPY Dollar Day.

Racing resumes Friday, Aug. 5, with a 12:50 p.m. CT post. With five wins this past weekend, Brian Hernandez has a 12-9 lead in the jockey standings over Gerardo Corrales halfway through the meet. John Ortiz won Sunday's first race with Frisco Line for his eighth win of the meet, giving him an 8-7 edge over Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen for leading trainer. At 4-for-7, Doubledown Stables continues to top the owner standings.

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Muhlenberg County Invitational Golf

The Muhlenberg County Invitational was Wednesday at Central City Country Club. However, play was stopped due to heat just after noon about midway through the tournament. With high heat indices expected for the remainder of the afternoon, the decision was made to cancel the tournament. However, Your Sports Edge was...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Long time “Voice of the Panthers” retires

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The radio voice of Kentucky Wesleyan athletics is retiring. Joel Utley is stepping away from his microphone. Utley has been calling KWC game for 61 years. Utley has called 1,933 KWC games. His 60-plus years make him college basketball’s record holder for play-by-play longevity and total games called. Utley is the only […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two popular Tristate German festivals underway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Sports
Henderson, KY
Lifestyle
Henderson, KY
Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
14news.com

Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is now one step closer to getting an indoor sports complex after presenting a possible way of funding the project. City leaders haven’t decided anything for sure yet, but they’re considering funding the complex through a transient room tax. That means increased taxes on hotel stays, Airbnb or anything similar.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
Person
John Williams
Person
Brian Williams
Person
Brian Hernandez
14news.com

MLB looking to potentially host special game at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say that Major League Baseball is considering Bosse Field for a special-event game. City leaders tell 14 News they pitched the idea to MLB officials last August and the conversations have continued since. We are told MLB officials have visited Evansville on more...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Works#Oaklawn Park#Good Luck#Tut S Revenge
WEHT/WTVW

Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
103.3 WKFR

Mysterious Party Camper Swept Away by Ohio River

Watch the camper that mysteriously appeared on a sandbar months ago in the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana, get swept away by raised water levels. There have been a series of very strange events happening at one specific spot on the Ohio River just outside of Evansville, Indiana. A couple of years before this crazy camper magically appeared on the sand bar a large truck appeared in that same spot. That large truck apparently attracted a party. Tanner Holbrook, a journalist out of the Hoosier state was able to track down the owner of that truck to find out how the man got his vehicle across the Ohio River onto that sand bar. The owner of the truck claimed he filled his tires with Helium and floated.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County

Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
My 1053 WJLT

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville sets up spot for damaged trees and limbs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation has set up a drop off area for damaged trees and tree limbs. Officials say they will be accepting it from residents and property owners. The Evansville Police Department will have video surveillance in place to prevent people from dumping trash, officials say. Starting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

733
Followers
480
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy