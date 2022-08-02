Court upholds Augusta man's conviction for sexual assault on woman at her Craigsville home

RICHMOND — The Virginia Court of Appeals has upheld an Augusta County man's 2021 conviction for a sexual attack on a Craigsville woman with whom he had claimed to be sexually active previously.

In a decision released Tuesday morning, the court dismissed Roger Dwayne Kimble Jr.'s alibi that he was at a friend's hunting camp in Deerfield on the weekend that the attack occurred. It also found the victim's testimony at trial to be "credible," noting how it was backed up by records of phone calls and texts between her and Kimble in the days immediately after the attack.

Kimble was sentenced last year in Augusta County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison for forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and felony escape. The escape charge was not part of his appeal.

The incident was reported Nov. 15, 2019 at the victim's home in Craigsville. According to court records, Kimble arrived at her home intent on having dinner with her while her boyfriend was at work. While there, Kimble reportedly confronted the woman about their relationship, claiming she gave other men "a chance" for romance but not him.

Kimble had claimed to have had sexual relations with her on previous occasions. He also claimed they were co-workers, and that he had babysat for her children and had stayed at her home.

Court records indicate that when the woman told Kimble she was not interested in a relationship with him, he became violent after dinner and sexually attacked her. The victim said Kimble approached her with his pants unfastened and forcibly pulled her pants down, wrestling her to the floor and threatening to kill her. After a while, the attack stopped and the suspect eventually left.

In a text several days after the attack, the victim confronted Kimble, saying Kimble had tried to rape her and calling his actions "sick, twisted and not OK." Kimble responded in a text, “I never did anything with you that we hadn’t been doing all day since [your boyfriend] left for work.”

At the trial in February 2021, Kimble and two witnesses testified he was at the victim's house in the morning but had left for the hunting camp before the time of the attack. However, the Augusta prosecutor claimed there were inconsistencies in the testimonies, and the trial judge agreed.

On the appeal, Kimble's lawyer argued that the victim's testimony was "inherently incredible and unworthy of belief."

The appellate court did not agree, citing the presence of the phone records. Those records, the court said, established that the victim called her boyfriend and another friend immediately after the attack, and that Kimble called the victim after he left her residence.

"The phone records demonstrated that the appellant made and received phone calls and text messages on the night of November 15, 2019, through a cell site in Craigsville," Chief Judge Marla Graff Decker wrote in the unpublished opinion. "This evidence legitimately called into question ... the testimony of his purported alibi witnesses that he was at a hunting camp a distance away. The evidence had this effect because the camp itself had no cell phone service and such service was limited on the route to and from the camp."

According to Virginia Department of Corrections records, Kimble is incarcerated at Sussex II State Prison in Sussex County, Virginia. He is scheduled to be released Sept. 11, 2028.

