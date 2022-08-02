ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This Stock Is Up 30% in 1 Month, With More Upside Ahead

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) is up 30% over the past month. In this market it's hard to believe, but the stock has had a great month, even if it remains 75% off of its peak.

It seems like green turns red quickly in this market, but Hims & Hers could shake that trend and continue climbing. Here is why the stock's 30% climb may just be the beginning.

Pummeled to a pulp

Hims & Hers brands itself as a telehealth company, but there's more to it than that. Yes, the company provides telehealth services, where patients can digitally meet with healthcare professionals for several ailments and even receive prescription treatments.

But the company is also a brand, selling prescription and over-the-counter products under two brands: Hims for men and Hers for women. It sells directly to consumers through its online store, app, and 13 retail partners, including CVS , Walmart , and GNC.

However, Wall Street has soured on the stock; shares have fallen 75% from their peak. The stock's valuation has fallen to a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of under four, even after its recent rebound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMtos_0h1nYIZd00

HIMS PS Ratio data by YCharts

Sometimes a company trips up, and it's clear why the share price tanks. But short-term stock prices can be irrational; it can feel like the market is a daily compilation of knee-jerk reactions. A company's fundamentals can help you clear the smoke and see the big picture.

Will the good times continue?

Hims & Hers is undoubtedly growing. Even as some peers have been struggling , the company has continued to produce tremendous growth. You can see below that revenue growth has accelerated, not decreased:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8EBN_0h1nYIZd00

HIMS Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Hims & Hers is also executing, beating revenue estimates all six quarters since going public and raising guidance along the way.

It just launched a smartphone app in January 2022, and the company's most recent quarter, ended March 31, 2022, produced a whopping 81% increase in subscriptions.

Investors will want to see how growth holds up as consumers begin cutting back on their spending in the softening economic environment. However, even if a recession slows business, Hims & Hers is financially stable enough to endure the storm:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mRZC_0h1nYIZd00

HIMS Free Cash Flow data by YCharts

The company is debt-free and has more than $203 million in cash on hand, enough to last years at its current cash losses.

Add it all together, and you have a growing business that's consistently beating estimates, raising the bar, and has enough cash to survive any bumps along the way. Prices can fluctuate in the short term, but strong fundamentals like this could mean that the share price keeps rising over time.

Hims & Hers is just getting started

Investors likely haven't missed their chance, even with the stock's recent momentum. Healthcare is one of the largest industries in the world, a $4 trillion-per-year business in the United States alone.

There are 332 million people in the U.S., and the company's 710K subscriptions are just a drop in the ocean. Is there competition? Of course -- traditional healthcare players and other start-ups will be there. But one could argue that there's plenty of room for multiple winners , and Hims & Hers' success shows at the very least that customers embrace its brand and products.

This is still a business with an enterprise value of just $1 billion. If Hims & Hers can maintain solid growth over a multi-year period, it's hard to envision the stock not following the business to higher heights.

10 stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Justin Pope has positions in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and CVS Health Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Cvs Health Corporation#Economic Environment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Hims Hers Health#Cvs Walmart#Hims Ps Ratio#Ycharts Sometimes
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market

Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy