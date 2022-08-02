ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville police ID fatal stabbing victim found in apartment on Bertrand Street

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
 6 days ago

Knoxville police have identified the man found stabbed to death inside an apartment at Morningside Gardens as William Burris Jr., 53. Burris lived at the apartment where the stabbing took place, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the apartment at 128 N. Bertrand St. in the Morningside Heights neighborhood at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man had been stabbed and assaulted, the spokesperson said in a press release.

Officers located Burris inside his second-floor apartment. Ambulance and Knoxville Fire Department personnel rendered aid, but Burris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators are continuing to follow active leads, but no suspects have been arrested or charged as of Wednesday morning, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel:

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

