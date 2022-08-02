ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Local News Briefs: Park Board to meet regarding proposed tax levy

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JVtS_0h1nY64A00

Park Board to hold special session

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Park District Board of Directors will have a special meeting at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the district office at Lake Park. The purpose is to request certification of valuation for a proposed tax levy renewal of 0.5 mills for general operations and permanent improvements for the Nov. 8 ballot.

Sheriff's Office deals with two Monday wrecks

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office handled two major traffic crashes on Monday, according to reports.

The first was at 9:16 a.m. on Ohio 60, near Township Road 447 in Bedford Township.

Authorities determined that Michael J. Campbell, 75, of Dresden, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the right side of the road and over an embankment. Campbell overcorrected attempting to comeback onto the road and the vehicle overturned onto the passenger side, coming to rest on the road.

He was treated and released on scene. Assisting were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Walhonding Valley Fire District and Prince's Wrecker Service.

The second was at 1:05 p.m. near the intersection of North 11th Street and Gross Avenue.

Authorities said Rylee Shrimplin, 19, of Coshocton, was traveling north on 11th Street in a 2008 BMW when she was struck by a 2012 Dodge driven by Lisa Johnston, 44, of Coshocton.

Shrimplin was treated and released on scene and Johnston was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Assisting on scene were the Coshocton Fire Department, Coshocton County EMS and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Land bank to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, known as the land bank, will meet in regular session at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the office of Coshocton County Commissioners in the Progress Center.

Block Party at Chestnut Crossing

COSHOCTON — The 13th annual Chestnut Crossing Block Party will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the housing comples, 2521 Glenview Way.

The event will include horse rides, bounces houses, carnival games, free food and more. Call Angie Cantrell for more information at 740-294-3350.

Locals earn cattlemen scholarships

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI — Two locals recently earned scholarships at the National Junior Angus Show in Kansas City, Missouri. Kristina Scheurman of Warsaw earned the $1,250 Woodlawn Farms Scholarship and Ellie Kidwell of Walhonding received the $1,500 Certified Angus Beef Scholarship.

BOE to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Board of Elections will meet at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the board office, 724 S. Seventh St., for the purpose of counting provisional ballots, certifying results from the Aug. 2 primary and setting the date of the post-election audit.

Home Loan reports earnings

COSHOCTON — Home Loan Financial has reported net income of $1.293 million, or 92 cents basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This is in comparison to $1.112 million, or 79 cents basic and diluted earnings per share, for the same quarter of 2021.

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, was $4.156 million, or $2.97 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.842 million for fiscal year 2021, or $2.74 cents basic and diluted earnings per share.

Home Loan has branches in Coshocton, West Lafayette, Mount Vernon and one to soon open in Newark.

Comments / 2

Related
Knox Pages

Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision

MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Munson School and Mosaic Tile Property Demolition Bidding Underway

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation is still working on the demolishing of the Mosaic property and Munson school. Each property is up for bid for demolition. At the pre-bid meeting on July 28th, 2022, 18 demolition contractors attended and were interested in Mosaic property. Several...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
State
Missouri State
City
Mount Vernon, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town

The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Here's how Knox County voted in Tuesday's Special Election

MOUNT VERNON -- In a rare August primary election – with no candidates running for local offices – nearly 12% of registered voters in Knox County cast a ballot Tuesday, representing a higher turnout than six of the county's seven neighbors. Knox County saw a 11.61% voter turnout...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today

MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Tax Levy#Briefs#Park District#Traffic Accident#Park Board#Board Of Directors#Ohio 60#Campbell#Bmw#Dodge
Knox Pages

Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M

MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Farm and Dairy

16.019 Acres sold in 3 parcels, and misc.

Location: 17307 Dover Road Dundee, Oh 44624. Directions: From Mt. Eaton, take Dover Rd. (US 250) east 1 mile to property on right. From Wilmot take Dover Rd. west 3 miles to location on left. 16.019 Acres * 3 Parcels * Mostly Open * Paint. Township * Wayne County *...
whbc.com

Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
STARK COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Road Closures and traffic delays expected for Shawshank Hustle event

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Division of Police would like to inform the community of the road closures and traffic delays expected on Saturday, August 6, due to the “Shawshank Hustle” which is being held at the historic Ohio State Reformatory located at 100 Reformatory Road. The southbound lane of...
MANSFIELD, OH
Your Radio Place

Senecaville Police Department to be taken over by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Department

SENECAVILLE, Ohio – By mid-August, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department is expected to take over operations of the Senecaville Police Department. According to Steve Thompson, Director of Public Safety for Senecaville, the police department will be disbanding and one of the major issues has been finding officers to fill open positions. The Sheriff’s office has currently been patrolling the area.
SENECAVILLE, OH
delawareohio.net

City Breaking Ground on two Significant Sawmill Projects

The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership. with Bridge Investment Group, will break ground August 4 on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park.
DELAWARE, OH
Knox Pages

Aug. 1 Knox County Grand Jury indicts 5

MOUNT VERNON — A Texas man was among those indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Aug. 1, 2022. Joel T. Lindeman of Mission, Texas, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. Don't Miss...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Vehicle auction planned by the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Vehicle Auction is set for Saturday August 13, at 10:00 a.m. The auction will be held at the Sheriff’s Office Evidence Building on Adamsville Road in Zanesville. According to Sheriff Matt Lutz, people can purchase the vehicles with cash or...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-670 East reopens beyond Downtown after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 were closed coming out of Downtown for about two hours Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a mowing tractor. Columbus police reported a tractor was mowing in the area and involved in the crash. Traffic cameras showed a car with its front end smashed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
831
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy