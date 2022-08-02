Local News Briefs: Park Board to meet regarding proposed tax levy

Park Board to hold special session

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Park District Board of Directors will have a special meeting at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the district office at Lake Park. The purpose is to request certification of valuation for a proposed tax levy renewal of 0.5 mills for general operations and permanent improvements for the Nov. 8 ballot.

Sheriff's Office deals with two Monday wrecks

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office handled two major traffic crashes on Monday, according to reports.

The first was at 9:16 a.m. on Ohio 60, near Township Road 447 in Bedford Township.

Authorities determined that Michael J. Campbell, 75, of Dresden, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the right side of the road and over an embankment. Campbell overcorrected attempting to comeback onto the road and the vehicle overturned onto the passenger side, coming to rest on the road.

He was treated and released on scene. Assisting were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Walhonding Valley Fire District and Prince's Wrecker Service.

The second was at 1:05 p.m. near the intersection of North 11th Street and Gross Avenue.

Authorities said Rylee Shrimplin, 19, of Coshocton, was traveling north on 11th Street in a 2008 BMW when she was struck by a 2012 Dodge driven by Lisa Johnston, 44, of Coshocton.

Shrimplin was treated and released on scene and Johnston was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Assisting on scene were the Coshocton Fire Department, Coshocton County EMS and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Land bank to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, known as the land bank, will meet in regular session at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the office of Coshocton County Commissioners in the Progress Center.

Block Party at Chestnut Crossing

COSHOCTON — The 13th annual Chestnut Crossing Block Party will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the housing comples, 2521 Glenview Way.

The event will include horse rides, bounces houses, carnival games, free food and more. Call Angie Cantrell for more information at 740-294-3350.

Locals earn cattlemen scholarships

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI — Two locals recently earned scholarships at the National Junior Angus Show in Kansas City, Missouri. Kristina Scheurman of Warsaw earned the $1,250 Woodlawn Farms Scholarship and Ellie Kidwell of Walhonding received the $1,500 Certified Angus Beef Scholarship.

BOE to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Board of Elections will meet at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the board office, 724 S. Seventh St., for the purpose of counting provisional ballots, certifying results from the Aug. 2 primary and setting the date of the post-election audit.

Home Loan reports earnings

COSHOCTON — Home Loan Financial has reported net income of $1.293 million, or 92 cents basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This is in comparison to $1.112 million, or 79 cents basic and diluted earnings per share, for the same quarter of 2021.

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, was $4.156 million, or $2.97 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.842 million for fiscal year 2021, or $2.74 cents basic and diluted earnings per share.

Home Loan has branches in Coshocton, West Lafayette, Mount Vernon and one to soon open in Newark.